CHICAGO’s Original 1996 Broadway Revival Cast: Where Are They Now?

The 1996 Broadway revival of Chicago officially opened on Broadway 30 years ago on November 14, 1996, and since then, it has welcomed a slew of stars to the Cook County Jail.

Featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, the musical has become the longest-running musical currently on Broadway and the second longest-running Broadway show in history. The Phantom of the Opera holds that title after playing 13,981 performances at the time of its April 16, 2023, closing date.

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In celebration of Chicago’s milestone anniversary, BroadwayWorld looks back at the original revival cast of the musical, which opened in 1996 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. It has since moved twice — to the Shubert Theatre in 1997 and then to the Ambassador Theatre, where it has played ever since it relocated in 2003.

The production, which originated at City Center Encores!, won six Tony Awards (Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Bebe Neuwirth, Best Actor in a Musical for James Naughton, Best Lighting Design for Ken Billington, Best Direction of a Musical for Walter Bobbie and Best Choreography for Ann Reinking).

Read on to learn more about the production’s original cast.

Ann Reinking</a> Talks <a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fchicago-the-musical-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F2503066%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=3959&fromlink=2468916&regid=1&campaign=show" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/chicago-the-musical-ny-tickets/artist/2503066?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2468916&clickedshow=3959&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">Chicago</a>'s Iconic Fosse Choreography" width="356">

Ann Reinking not only starred in the role of Roxie Hart — which she also played in the original 1975 production — she choreographed the revival in the style of Bob Fosse, winning a Tony Award for her work.

The celebrated Broadway performer, who was previously Tony-nominated for her performances in Goodtime Charley and Dancin’, co-created, co-directed and co-choreographed 1999’s Fosse, earning a Tony nomination for her direction. She won the 2001 Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for the West End production.

She also acted as the dance consultant for An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin in 2011, and she frequently revisited Chicago. In a 2018 interview with BroadwayWorld, she said, “Having the honor of working on Chicago for so many years has been wonderful and inspiring. Throughout all the years, I have never lost interest in the show. Fosse, Kander, and Ebb created a show that is incredibly well structured and entertaining. They were truly brilliant.”

She died on December 12, 2020, at age 71.

James Naughton</a> introduces <a href="/people/Bebe-Neuwirth/">Bebe Neuwirth</a> & <a href="/people/Ann-Reinking/">Ann Reinking</a> at the 1997 Tony Awards. "<a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fchicago-the-musical-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F2503066%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=3959&fromlink=2468916&regid=1&campaign=show" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/chicago-the-musical-ny-tickets/artist/2503066?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2468916&clickedshow=3959&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">Chicago</a>"" width="267">

Bebe Neuwirth, who won a Tony Award for her performance as Velma Kelly in the Broadway revival of Chicago, played all three leading female roles in this production. She returned to the revival for stints as Velma, Roxie Hart and Matron “Mama” Morton.

Neuwirth, who previously won a Tony for her performance in Sweet Charity, returned to Broadway in Fosse (co-created, co-directed and co-choreographed by Reinking), The Addams Family and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, for which she received another Tony nomination.

Aside from her work on Broadway, she is also known for playing Dr. Lilith Sternin, Frasier Crane’s wife on the sitcom Cheers, as well as on Frasier and the 2023 Frasier revival. She is an Emmy Award and Drama Desk Award winner. Recently, Neuwirth appeared in the 2026 Netflix film Don’t Say Good Luck.

While Neuwirth has an incredibly diverse résumé, she told BroadwayWorld in 2004 that she loves being on stage. “A dancer is a person who expresses physically,” she said. “It’s the first thing that defines a dancer, so being on stage is natural. Theatre is physical medium. It’s when I am who I am most. It’s the most natural for me.”

Rosie O'Donnell</a> Show 1997" width="267">

James Naughton won his second Tony Award for playing lawyer Billy Flynn in the Chicago revival. He previously took home the honor for portraying Stone in City of Angels.

Naughton went on to both act and direct following his time in Chicago. He was at the helm of both 1999’s The Price and 2002’s Our Town, and he played Avrum in Prymate and Willy Brandt in Democracy. On television, he is known for playing astronaut Pete Burke in Planet of the Apes and socialite William van der Bilt on Gossip Girl, among his many other credits.

When asked about Chicago’s lasting power, he told CBS New York in 2021, “What you see is just performers right in front of your eyes — dancing, singing, acting. You don’t see that much anymore. It’s not about falling chandeliers or people on roller skates. There are no gimmicks; it’s just performing.”

Joel Grey</a>, <a href="/people/Rosie-ODonnell/">Rosie O'Donnell</a> Show, 1997-03-18" width="267">

Joel Grey, who played the role of Amos Hart in Chicago (and won a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance), has had a prolific and celebrated Broadway career. The actor won a Tony Award for creating the role of the Emcee in Cabaret, and he was nominated for his performances in George M!, Goodtime Charley and The Grand Tour as well as his direction of The Normal Heart. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2023.

Grey is also known for originating the Wizard in Wicked as well as his performances in Anything Goes and The Cherry Orchard. He is an Oscar winner for Cabaret and has performed in numerous films and television projects.

In celebration of his 90th birthday in 2022, he told People that performing has always been his passion. “Somehow, I knew that the theater was my life and that it was going to be a part of my life, and so I fought like a fighter,” he said. “There was no doubt in my mind that I would not give up, but it did take a while. I’d say about 20 years.” Despite some challenges he faced early on in his career, he said there was no giving up, adding: “It was something endemic with me that I just knew I belonged in a certain place, and I found my way there, luckily.”

Marcia Lewis</a>, <a href="/people/Rosie-ODonnell/">Rosie O'Donnell</a> Show, 1997-01-29" width="267">

By the time Marcia Lewis played Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, she was already a Tony Award nominee for playing Miss Lynch in the 1994 revival of Grease.

Lewis — who also appeared on Broadway in Annie, Rags, Fiddler on the Roof and more — earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Mama Morton, a role she also went on tour with.

As BroadwayWorld reported, Lewis died on December 21, 2010, in her Nashville, Tennessee, home at age 72 after being diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer.

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David Sabella, who has also had an expansive opera career, played the role of Mary Sunshine in the 1996 Broadway revival — and returned to the role in the summer of 2025.

“I was thrilled to work with everybody,” David said in a recent YouTube interview. “You can’t beat that first cast.”

David also got to perform the show alongside his brother, actor Ernie Sabella, best known as the voice of Pumbaa in The Lion King. “My brother Ernie was Joel’s first replacement as Amos,” David said. “It was a blessing to be able to do that and very confusing for the audience because they would see Ernie Sabella as Amos and D. Sabella as Mary, and I think some people actually thought [we] were married or the same person, in a way, [since] we’re never really on stage together.”

Tony Yazbeck</a>, <a href="/people/Michael-Berresse/">Michael Berresse</a> - <a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fchicago-the-musical-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F2503066%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=3959&fromlink=2468916&regid=1&campaign=show" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/chicago-the-musical-ny-tickets/artist/2503066?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2468916&clickedshow=3959&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">Chicago</a>'s "Nowadays / Hot Honey Rag" 2014 Broadway Backwards" width="356">

Michael Berresse, who originated the role of Fred Casely in the revival, went on to play the role of Billy Flynn in Chicago in 1998. He subsequently earned a 2000 Tony nomination for Kiss Me, Kate, originated the role of Giuseppe Naccarelli in The Light in the Piazza, played Zach in the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line and was director-choreographer of Broadway’s [title of show]. He was most recently seen on Broadway in The Cher Show, in which he played Bob Mackie, Robert Altman and Frank.

He has numerous film and television credits to his name, including A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Bourne Legacy and The Good Wife, among others. According to his bio, Berresse has taught master classes in both performance and direction at performing arts schools around the world.

In a 2018 interview, Berresse discussed how he has continued to juggle both directing and performing. “As you get older, your life changes and your priorities shift,” he said. “It’s hard to direct and act simultaneously. It takes a lot of time to develop projects, and it took a while to get people to take me seriously as a director. I feel I can combine all of my talents as a director and foster a safe, constructive and inspiring working environment. To be able to create that for other actors makes me happy.”

Chicago Ensemble

Jim Borstelmann — who played The Judge in Chicago — went on to appear on Broadway in The Producers, Young Frankenstein, The Addams Family, Chaplin, Bullets Over Broadway and New York, New York. He also served as assistant dance consultant on An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin and associate choreographer on The Nance.

Caitlin Carter, who played Mona, appeared in Broadway’s Swing! and Bells Are Ringing following Chicago and served as assistant choreographer on 110 in the Shade.

Bruce Anthony Davis — who played Martin Harrison and the Doctor in Chicago — previously appeared on Broadway in A Chorus Line, Dancin', Song and Dance, Big Deal, The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club and Damn Yankees. He died on October 3, 2019, at age 60.

Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, who played the role of Annie, eventually went on to be a Velma Kelly replacement in the revival, and she also toured with Chicago. Duncan-Gibbs appeared in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate. She has numerous other Broadway, regional and national tour credits, and according to a recent bio, she serves as the executive/artistic director of Youth Theatre Interactions, Inc., a performing arts school in Yonkers, New York.

Denise Faye had numerous Broadway credits to her name before she played Liz in the Chicago revival. She was seen in Song and Dance, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Guys and Dolls, The Goodbye Girl, Chronicle of a Death Foretold and Swinging on a Star. She played Annie in the 2002 Oscar-winning film adaptation of Chicago and has had an extensive movie career. Her credits include Rock of Ages, Burlesque and Nine, among others, and she also has choreographed for film.

David Warren-Gibson, who played Aaron in Chicago, was previously seen on Broadway in A Chorus Line, Dancin’, Dreamgirls and Sweet Charity.

Michael Kubala, who played Sergeant Fogarty and Juror in the original Broadway company, went on to replace in the leading role of Billy Flynn in Chicago. His other Broadway credits include Dancin’, A Broadway Musical, Woman of the Year, Marilyn, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and Crazy for You.

Mary Ann Lamb, who played the role of June in Chicago, went on to join the companies of Broadway’s Fosse, Seussical and Curtains. Aside from her numerous Broadway and regional credits, she served as assistant choreographer to Andy Blankenbuehler on the TV series Fosse/Verdon. She has numerous choreography credits and teaches musical theater and dance.

John Mineo had numerous Broadway credits before he played the roles of Court Clerk and Bailiff in Chicago. His Broadway career included Zorba, Dangerous Games, Dancin’, A Chorus Line, Over Here!, Pippin, On the Town, George M!, Hello, Dolly! and many more. BroadwayWorld reported in November 2016 that he died at age 74.

Tina Paul, who played Hunyak, also worked as a Broadway choreographer prior to her time in Chicago. She co-choreographed Dangerous Games with Graciela Daniele, earning a 1990 Tony nomination for Best Choreography. She also choreographed Nick & Nora, served as assistant choreographer on The Rink and worked on The Most Happy Fella and Nine, among others. She reportedly died in May 2024.

Rocker Verastique, who played Harry, went on to appear in Contact on Broadway following his time in Chicago. According to a bio, he has numerous Broadway, national tour and regional credits to his name, and he has also worked in film and television. He works as a choreographer and a teacher.

Leigh Zimmerman, who played Go-To-Hell-Kitty in the original company of Chicago, went on to be a replacement in the role of Velma Kelly on Broadway and on the West End. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for playing Ulla in the West End production of The Producers and won the Olivier for Best Supporting Performance in a Musical for her performance as Sheila in A Chorus Line. She has also done A Chorus Line at both the Hollywood Bowl and New York City Center, and she serves as the intimacy director/audience interaction for Broadway’s Just in Time. In a 2013 interview with BroadwayWorld, she reflected on her time with Chicago, saying, “It’s been so much a part of my life since 1995, and was absolute magic, going from the original cast to playing Velma practically everywhere.”

Nancy Hess, who was the original standby for the leading roles of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, went on to be a Velma replacement on Broadway. She also played the role of Madame Giry in Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera. She has many other Broadway credits to her name, including Company, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Goodbye Girl, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Me and My Girl, Singin’ in the Rain and more.

Mindy Cooper, who was a swing in the original Broadway company, went from Chicago into the original Broadway cast of 1997’s Titanic. She later became a director and choreographer, with credits including Broadway’s Dracula, the Musical (2004) and Off-Broadway’s 50 Shades! The Musical, among many others. She became a faculty member at UC Davis’ Theatre and Dance Department, according to her official bio.

Luis Perez, who was a swing and the dance captain at Chicago, eventually went on to understudy the roles of Billy Flynn and Fred Casely. He became a choreographer and fight director. His work includes musical staging for Broadway’s The Civil War, fight direction on Marie Christine and Michael John LaChiusa’s The Wild Party and choreography for the 2002 Broadway revival of Man of La Mancha.

Jeff Loeffelholz, who understudied the role of Mary Sunshine, served as a standby from 1996 until his death in June 2018. As BroadwayWorld reported, Loeffelholz died by suicide following what he claimed was a particularly grueling rehearsal that had recently taken place. Producers of the show and Actors’ Equity Association investigated the circumstances of his tragic death, and producers Barry and Fran Weissler — in partnership with the company members of Chicago — announced they would establish an endowment in Loeffelholz’s name at the University of Oklahoma’s Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre.

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