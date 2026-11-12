CHICAGO Will Celebrate 30 Years on Broadway With One-Night Benefit Performance

Chicago will celebrate its landmark 30 years on Broadway on Saturday, November 14. Two nights later, the celebration will take center stage at the Ambassador Theatre. On Monday, November 16 at 7PM, Chicago will present a one-night-only anniversary performance featuring a lineup of special guests. This evening will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund's programs serving dancers.

Chicago is the longest-running show on Broadway and the longest-running American musical in history. With all that Fosse, all that scandal, and All That Jazz, Velma and Roxie's story of fame and celebrity is as thrilling as ever. It has everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake, from astonishing dancing to one showstopping Kander and Ebb song after another. Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations around the world. Now in its 30th year on Broadway and hotter than ever, it's no wonder the name on everybody's lips is still...Chicago.

Audiences can join the celebration with a special anniversary offer on performances now through November 22* only: buy one full-price ticket and get a second for just $30!* Visit the Ambassador Theatre box office or Telecharge and use code CHBUY30.

Thirty years on, Chicago's reach extends far beyond 49th Street. The worldwide phenomenon has played over 525 cities in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, France, South Korea and more, and has been seen by more than 35 million people.

The English-language international tour of Chicago is currently in China and continues to Dubai, UAE; Mumbai, India; and Manila, the Philippines. A Korean-language production begins in Seoul on December 5. In February 2027, the UK, Ireland and European tour relaunches with over 35 stops, including Wimbledon, Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast, and Lugano, Switzerland.

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Reece Weaver as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron 'Mama' Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by DEFINE/Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

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