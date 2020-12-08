CCCADI Presents Screening of CLYDE ALAFIJU MORGAN: IN BAHIA BETWEEN AMERICA AND AFRICA
The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is pleased to present as part of the ongoing Zumbi Afro Bahia Cultural Program Series a screening of the documentary, CLYDE ALAFIJU MORGAN: IN BAHIA BETWEEN AMERICA AND AFRICA directed by João da Costa Pinto. This virtual event will include discussion and Q& A with Emeritus Professor Clyde Morgan.
Zumbi is a multi part series running from November 2020 - March 2021, celebrating Bahia and Brazil's Black Consciousness Movement through films, discussions and musical performance curated by cultural historian Dr. Ken Dossar a noted expert in Brazil and Afro-Atlantic culture and is presented in partnership with Mandinga LLC. Film is in Portuguese with English subtitles. Discussion in English.
The documentary CLYDE ALAFIJU MORGAN:IN BAHIA BETWEEN AMERICA AND AFRICA celebrates the work and life of Clyde Morgan - teacher, researcher, dancer and choreographer, who for 10 years taught and was Artistic Director and Choreographer of the Contemporary Dance Group, the Dance School of the Federal University of Bahia.
HOW TO WATCH: Visit cccadi.org to view the LIVE virtual programs and engage with comments and questions through social media platforms like Facebook Live & Youtube Live! Tune into our Youtube Channel and Facebook Live. CCCADI's digital programs will be featured on our different social media platforms.
