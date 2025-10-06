CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Confirmed to Return to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shubert Organization took to Instagram today to confirm the return of CATS: The Jellicle Ball! The organization shared:

"Get ready, kittens. We’ve got your invite to all things CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical is back in a brand new reimagining that will send your tails spinning. It’s one night at the club you won’t want to miss. Be the first to know when tickets go on sale: https://tinyurl.com/27veh4vu.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that CATS: The Jellicle Ball would open on Broadway in 2026, but the production had not yet confirmed the details. Cats: The Jellicle Ball previously ran Off-Broadway at PAC NYC from June 13 to July 28, 2024. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it was staged as an immersive competition directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken & Biscuits) and PAC NYC Artistic Director Bill Rauch (All the Way), with all new Ballroom and club beats, runway ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover.