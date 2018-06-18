Buy One, Get One for $30 to See CHICAGO, the Longest Running American Musical in Broadway History, Over Fourth of July Week

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

CELEBRATE July 4th Week on Broadway with a great deal! BUY ONE TICKET AT FULL PRICE AND GET THE SECOND ONE FOR JUST $30!

This sensational tale of sin, corruption and all that Jazz has everything that makes Broadway great: knockout dancing, a ripped-from-the-headlines story about fame and scandal and one show-stopping song after another.

No wonder Chicago has been honored with Six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. And now, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history!

VALID July 2nd thru July 8th ONLY

Regular Monday-Sunday Evenings*:

Select Orch/Front Mezz Tickets: Minimum 2 ticket purchase required. Printed at $84.50 each ticket ($169 cost for 2 tickets) (reg price for 2 tickets. $278.00 ($139x2)

Saturday & Sunday Matinees:

Discount Tickets: Minimum 2 ticket purchase required. Printed at $84.50 each ticket ($169 cost for 2 tickets) (reg price for 2 tickets. $278.00 ($139x2)

*Blackout dates and other Holiday Pricing may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

There is a 24 ticket limit per order.

Related Articles