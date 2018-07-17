Buy One-Get One for $20 at WAITRESS on Broadway in August and September

Click Here for More Articles on WAITRESS

WAITRESS, the irresistible hit featuring the music of 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), is the perfect show to see on Broadway.

Romantic, funny, and sweet, this "little slice of heaven" (Entertainment Weekly) has set Box Office records and inspires audiences eight times a week.

Featuring a large, talented cast of Broadway favorites, colorful choreography and unforgettable songs, it's an uplifting celebration of love, friendship and motherhood. Treat yourself!

BUY ONE AT FULL PRICE AND GET ONE FOR $20 OFFER FOR Waitress ON BROADWAY!

Code: BUY20

Order Up - Limited Time 8/21-9/2 ONLY!

***Must Purchase a Minimum of 2 tickets***

For All Performances 08/21/18-09/02/18*

Select Orchestra/Front Mezz: $199 total coast for 2 tickets (regularly $358)

Mid Mezz: $119 total cost for 2 tickets (regularly $198)

Rear Mezz: $99 total cost for 2 tickets (regularly $158)

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

256 West 47th Street

New York, NY 10036

FALL PERFORMANCE TIMES:

Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours and 30 minutes (one intermission)

RECOMMENDED AGES: 12+

GROUP MINIMUM: 12 or more tickets

