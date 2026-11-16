Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste Will Reprise Roles in ALL MY SONS on Broadway, Directed by Ivo Van Hove

Following an Olivier Award-winning run in London’s West End, Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, and Golden Globe Award winner Bryan Cranston and Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste will reprise their roles of Joe Keller and Kate Keller, respectively, on Broadway in Arthur Miller’s ALL MY SONS, directed by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove.

ALL MY SONS will begin performances on Tuesday, March 30, 2027 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) with an opening night set for Tuesday, April 13, 2027. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to bring this Olivier Award-winning production to Broadway following its acclaimed run in London, where audiences connected with Arthur Miller’s masterpiece in powerful and deeply resonant ways,” said producers Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions. “Led by the extraordinary Bryan Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste and brought to life by Ivo van Hove and an exceptional design team, this production offers a compelling examination of the American Dream and the cost of putting self-interest above collective responsibility. At a moment when Miller’s questions of accountability, truth, and moral responsibility feel more urgent than ever, we look forward to sharing this timely and deeply moving production with New York audiences.”

ALL MY SONS will feature scenic design and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys, and sound design by Tom Gibbons.

Respected, self-made businessman Joe prides himself on providing for his wife and their two sons. While wartime delivers profits for the family, it comes at a price when his partner is charged with criminal manufacturing deals , and his eldest son goes missing in action. Peacetime brings little peace of mind as Joe’s true involvement in the activity begins to surface, and he is suddenly confronted by the consequences of his actions. Arthur Miller skewers the dishonest promise of the American Dream in this disturbingly prescient play.

In April 2026, the award-winning London production of ALL MY SONS was presented by National Theatre Live, bringing this staging to cinemas globally. The production ran at Wyndham’s Theatre from Friday 14 November 2025 to Saturday 7 March 2026. Check out photos from the West End production here and read our review here.

Ticket Information

Amex Presale Tickets will be available starting Monday, November 16 at 8:45 AM ET through Thursday, November 19 at 9:59 AM ET at allmysonsbroadway.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 888-811-5040. While supplies last. Terms apply. Amex Reserved Tickets and Amex Preferred Tickets are available now at allmysonsbroadway.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 888-811-5040. While supplies last, not all seats may be offered. Terms apply.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, November 19 at 10:00am (EST).

Biographies

Bryan Cranston (Joe Keller) is an Academy Award nominee, and an Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, Tony, and Olivier Award winner. He recently stared in Ivo van Hove’s West End stage production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu. Cranston was nominated for an Olivier Award for “Best Actor”, and the production won “Best Revival.” Cranston made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All The Way. For his on-stage performance, he won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theater World Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.” He reprised the role in the HBO film adaptation, which he produced through his company, Moonshot Entertainment. For his performance in the film, he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie” and was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie,” a Golden Globe for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series” and a Critics Choice Television Award for “Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television.” In 2017, Cranston starred as Howard Beale in Ivo van Hove’s production of Network at London’s National Theatre, winning the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play. He reprised the role on Broadway in 2018, earning his second Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. His other stage credits include The God of Hell, Chapter Two, The Taming of the Shrew, A Doll’s House, Eastern Standard, Wrestlers and Barefoot in the Park.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Kate Keller) received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and British Academy Award nominations for her riveting performance in Mike Leigh's Secrets & Lies. Jean-Baptiste and Leigh recently reunited for his 2025 feature Hard Truths, an exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses. Jean- Baptiste won Best Leading Performance at the British Independent Film Awards, the Best Actress prize by the New York Film Critics Circle and became the first black actress to win Best Leading Performance at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards. Jean- Baptiste and Leigh’s history of collaboration has been decades long; they first worked together on his theatrical show A Great Big Shame. In addition to her work with Mike as an acclaimed actress, Jean-Baptiste is a writer and composer and also wrote the score for Leigh's feature film Career Girls. Jean-Baptiste recently wrapped production on The Incredible Heist of Hallelujah Jones opposite Janelle Monáe as well as Delroy Lindo’s directorial debut Jabari’s People. Earlier this year, Jean-Baptiste starred as ‘Kate Keller’ in the West End revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons directed by Ivo van Hove at the Wyndham’s Theatre opposite Bryan Cranston and Paapa Essiedu. For her captivating performance, she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress. She was previously seen in the BBC drama “The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies” and in feature film Rumble Through The Dark opposite Aaron Eckhart. She also starred in the Apple TV+ series “Surface” opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw and in romantic comedy Boxing Day opposite Aml, Yasmin Monet Prince, and Aja Naomi King. In 2018 she appeared in Peter Strickland’s critically acclaimed feature film In Fabric. She starred in the first season of Amazon’s “Homecoming”, opposite Julia Roberts; and in Netflix’s musical drama series “Soundtrack.” Jean-Baptiste played LAPD Deputy Chief ‘Joy Lockhart’ in CBS’s “Training Day” and was seen in the first season of NBC’s hit show “Blindspot” as FBI Assistant Director ‘Bethany Mayfair.’ She was featured in the hit ITV drama “Broadchurch”, playing a role written especially for her by the show’s writer and creator, Chris Chibnall. For seven years, Marianne was seen on “Without A Trace” (CBS) opposite Anthony LaPaglia. Jean-Baptiste has also graced the stages of the Royal National Theatre and Shakespeare in the Park, is an accomplished musician, and made her directorial debut with the short film Ink, which she also penned. Additional film and TV credits include: Fatman; Robocop (Columbia Pictures); Peter Rabbit (Sony); Violet & Daisy; The Moment; 360 (Magnolia); Won’t Back Down (20th Century Fox); Takers (Screen Gems); City Of Ember (Fox-Walden); The Cell (New Line); 28 Days (Columbia Pictures); Spy Games (Universal Pictures); “Private Practice” (ABC); “Harry's Law” (NBC); “Sons Of Anarchy” (FOX); and “The Murder Of Stephen Lawrence” (PBS).

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming