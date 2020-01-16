BroadwayWorld Seeks Graphic Designer
BroadwayWorld is seeking a graphic designer to work on the creation of consumer theatre related merchandise and related products.
The ideal candidate will have a comprehensive knowledge of current trends in the theatre industry pertaining to social media and theatre fans (stans), as well as drafting and design skills required to create working files for printing.
Compensation is commensurate with experience, on a per design basis plus ongoing royalties for use of the designs.
The designer will be a key player in the development and design of the product line - creativity and originality are highly encouraged.
Applicants can send a cover letter, resume, and design sample to apply@broadwayworld.com with subject line "Graphics Designer."
Requirements
-Proven graphic designing experience
-A strong portfolio of illustrations or other graphics
-Familiarity with industry standard design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop)
-Ability to turn around materials in response to social events on a tight deadline
