BroadwayWorld Seeks Editorial Intern

Aug. 12, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has just opened up new opportunities for interns to join the team!

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with an interest in learning about news editing and website content management. No journalism experience is necessary - though knowledge about the theatre industry and a familiarity with BroadwayWorld and our work is preferred. We'll teach you everything you need to know - although excellent writing skills are essential. Applicants must also be able to multi-task and write/work quickly.

Responsibilities include:

- Editing and posting of news stories.

- Drafting original pieces and feature stories.

- Doing various online and social media research.

Applicants will need 1-3 hours available daily from Monday to Friday morning. The position offers flexible hours and the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience. Applicants in New York State, New Jersey, or Florida are encouraged to apply. The internship offers invaluable training in online media and an opportunity to be a player on the front lines of the theater and entertainment worlds. The internship is paid.

To apply, please send your resume and one writing sample to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Regional Intern'.



