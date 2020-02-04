BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top Theatre Merch + Special Discounts, Giveaways & More!

Yesterday BroadwayWorld announced the launch of our Theatre Store! After an incredible day of feedback, we wanted to share our top selling items and extend our launch sale to show our appreciation to our readers!

For one more day, you can save 10% store wide with the code BWWLAUNCH when applied at checkout!

Additionally, orders placed today will arrive in time for Valentine's Day, and could make a perfect gift for the special triple threat, #beltress, or stage manager in your life!

The BroadwayWorld store features a ton of new, original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes, as well as jackets, sweaters, pillows, mugs and more!

We're also pleased to announce our BroadwayWorld Pride merch line featuring a "Love Is Love" shirt as well as pronoun shirts (he/him, she/her, they/them) with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project and The Trans Lifeline.



Two Show Day T-Shirt

$21 | Buy Now

This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch.

It's comfortable and flattering for all genders!

Let everyone know you've got a two show day today!

May Break Into Song T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now

This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch.

If you're known to spontaneously break into song, then this is the perfect T-Shirt for you!

Point Me Toward The Stage T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now

This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch.

With our Point Me Toward The Stage T-shirt you'll never miss your entrance!

A 5, 6, 7, 8 T-Shirt

$15 | Buy Now

You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe.

With Our 5, 6, 7, 8 T-shirt you'll always be ready to break into dance... because a dancer dances.

(And you probably need this job.)

I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now

This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more.

It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch.

Let everyone know you're busy and in tech with this perfect T-Shirt!

I Can't I Have Rehearsal T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now

This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch.

Let everyone know that you have rehearsal and can't make plans with this T-shirt!

Dance Break T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now

You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe.

It's made of a thicker, heavier cotton, but it's still soft and comfy.

Our Dance Break T-shirt will mean you're always ready to bust out a move!

Triple Threat Sweatshirt

$30 | Buy Now

The perfect shirt or gift for a true triple threat!

If you're great at singing, acting, and dancing (or, like some of us, an actual threat to all three disciplines) then this is the perfect shirt for you!

TLove Is Love T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now

This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more.

It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch.

A portion of the proceeds from this shirt will benefit The Trevor Project and The Trans Lifeline.

Jazz Hands Mug

$15 | Buy Now

Whether you're drinking your morning coffee, evening tea, or something in between - this mug's for you!

With our Jazz Hands mug you'll always be ready to give a little shimmy and show off some Fosse!





Related Articles