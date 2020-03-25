BroadwayWorld Launches Actors Fund T-Shirt Line & Design Contest
In light of the Broadway shutdown, BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that starting today in the Theatre Shop you can shop our new line of shirts for which 100% of all the proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund.
Make Your Own Design & Support The Fund!
We're challenging you to create your own design to support The Actor's Fund!
We're launching a new line of merch supporting The Actors Fund in the Theatre Shop with 100% proceeds being donated to the fund.
Four winners will have their designs chosen to be turned into merch in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop - plus get their designs on their very own merch!
To Enter:
1) Create art (our ideal size is something 2000px by 2000px so it is high resolution enough to be printed on a shirt!) using your favorite computer design software matching these specs.
2) Share your design on Twitter &/or Instagram tagging @BroadwayWorld (Twitter), @officialbroadwayworld (Instagram), with hashtag #BWWActorsFund!
3) Submit your art, social media link, and contact details to The Theatre Shop!
New Line Of Definitions Shirts In The Theatre Shop!
BroadwayWorld has also launched a new line of definitions shirts featuring performer, stage manager, ensemble, Broadway and more! Check out the full line!
