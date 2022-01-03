'Broadway and Its Comeback' to be Presented at New-York Historical Society

Broadway is the heart of New York City and a fixture in American culture. After the devastating closures of 2020, Broadway's reemergence and its role in bringing people together ring even more essential than before. Join in for an evening of discussion on the reopening of Broadway, diversity in the arts, the importance of shared experiences, and the future of theater. Special guest to be announced.



Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, is former president of the Loews Anatole Hotel and executive vice president, operations, and executive vice president of marketing for Loews Hotels. Andrew H. Tisch (moderator) is co-chairman of the board and chairman of the executive committee of Loews Corporation and executive committee chair and trustee of New-York Historical Society.



Registration link: https://www.nyhistory.org/programs/broadway-and-its-comeback

EVENT DETAILS:

Featuring: Charlotte St. Martin, Andrew Tisch (moderator), special guest to be announced

LIVE ON ZOOM: Monday, January 10, 2022 | 6:30-7:30 pm ET | Free