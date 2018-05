Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: May 10, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Ticket Buying Guide

TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:

1. DEAR EVAN HANSEN

2. MEAN GIRLS

3. FROZEN

4. THE BOOK OF MORMON

5. THE BAND'S VISIT

6. COME FROM AWAY

7. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

8. ANASTASIA

9. THE LION KING

10. THE BOYS IN THE BAND

WHEN TO BUY:

(Which days this week are best to buy)

Thursday

(5/10)

Friday

(5/11)

Saturday

(5/12)

CAROUSEL

COME FROM AWAY

HAMILTON

LOBBY HERO

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

THREE TALL WOMEN

Sunday

(5/13)

THE BAND'S VISIT

BEAUTIFUL

THE BOOK OF MORMON

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

FROZEN

MEAN GIRLS

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

SAINT JOAN

Monday

(5/14)

Tuesday

(5/15)

A BRONX TALE

CHICAGO

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

HELLO, DOLLY!

THE ICEMAN COMETH

KINKY BOOTS

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Wednesday

(5/16)



ALADDIN

ANASTASIA

ANGELS IN AMERICA

THE BOYS IN THE BAND

CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

THE LION KING

MY FAIR LADY

ROCKTOPIA

SCHOOL OF ROCK

SUMMER

TRAVESTIES

WAITRESS

WICKED

WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:

ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)

ANASTASIA- Broadhurst Theatre (235 W. 44th St.)

ANGELS IN AMERICA- Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52 St.)

THE BAND'S VISIT- Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th St.)

BEAUTIFUL- Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W. 43rd St.)

THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)

THE BOYS IN THE BAND- Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.)

CAROUSEL- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)

CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)

CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD- Studio 54 (254 West 54th St.)

COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE- Marquis Theatre (1535 Broadway)

FROZEN- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)

HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)

HELLO, DOLLY!- Shubert Theatre (225 W. 44th St.)

THE ICEMAN COMETH- Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th St.)

KINKY BOOTS- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)

THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)

LOBBY HERO- Hayes Theater (240 W. 44th St.)

MEAN GIRLS- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)

MY FAIR LADY- Vivian Beaumont Theatre (150 West 65th St.)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND- Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th St.)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG- Lyceum Theatre (149 W. 45th St.)

ROCKTOPIA- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)

SAINT JOAN- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 W. 47th St.)

SCHOOL OF ROCK- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS- Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at 47th St.)

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)

SUMMER- Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W. 46th St.)

THREE TALL WOMEN- John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th St.)

TRAVESTIES- American Airlines Theatre (227 W. 42nd St.)

WAITRESS- Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St.)

WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)

