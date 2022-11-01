Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2022 - Where to Watch DISENCHANTED & More

As the holiday season approaches, Broadway fans can unpack a long list of new releases featuring their Broadway favorites this November!

From highly-anticipated new movie musicals like Disenchanted and Spirited, to the soundtrack for Netflix's upcoming Matilda the Musical movie, November's new streaming releases will give Broadway fans entertained throughout the month.

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should stream this November!

Theatre TV & Film

My Fair Lady (Now Streaming, Paramount+)

The classic film adaptation of the iconic musical comes to streaming, starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. Watch the film here.

The Bodyguard (Now Streaming, Netflix)

Whitney Houston's legendary performance comes to Netflix, featuring songs like "I Will Always Love You" and "I Have Nothing." Watch the film here.

Mamma Mia (Now Streaming, Hulu)

The hit movie adaption of the ABBA musical streams on Hulu, starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and more. Watch the film here.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical (Now Streaming, Peacock)

Matthew Morrison takes on the role of The Grinch in the 2020 television broadcast of the musical version of Dr. Seuss classic story. Watch the musical here.

Causeway (November 4, Apple TV+)

Jennifer Lawrence stars in Lila Neugebauer's new film, also featuring Jayne Houdyshell, Linda Emond, and Fred Weller. Watch the film here.

The Crown (Season Five) (November 9, Netflix)

Imelda Staunton takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the latest season of Netflix's hit series. Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Watch the series here.

Falling For Christmas (November 10, Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan returns to acting in Netflix's latest holiday film, also starring Glee's Chord Overstreet. The film will also feature Lohan's new version of "Jingle Bell Rock." Watch the film here.

Mary Poppins Returns: Sing-Along (November 11, Disney+)

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in Disney's hit sequel to Mary Poppins. In this new version, audiences will be able to sing along with the film's music, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Watch the movie here.

A Christmas Story Christmas (November 17, HBO Max)

The sequel to A Christmas Story makes its hughly-anticipated debut on HBO Max. The original film inspired the Tony-nominated 2014 Pasek and Paul musical of the same name. Watch the film here.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (November 17, HBO Max)

Mean Girls star Renée Rapp returns for the new season of Mindy Kaling's hit comedy series. Watch the new season here.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (November 17, Hulu)

Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes star in a new film following a recent divorcée who navigates the world of dating apps. Watch the new film here.

Spirited (November 18, Apple TV+)

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds lead the new Apple TV+ musical comedy adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Featuring music by Pasek and Paul, the film also stars Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Octavia Spencer, and more. Watch the film here.

Disenchanted (November 18, Disney+)

Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden return for the highly-anticipated sequel to Enchanted. Also featuring Maya Rudolph, Patrick Dempsey, and Yvette Nicole Brown, the film will feature new songs by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Watch the movie here.

The People We Hate at the Wedding (November 18, Prime Video)

Ben Platt, Kristen Bell, and Allison Janney star in the new comedy following a dysfunctional family coming together to celebrate the wedding of their half sister. Watch the film here.

Fraggle Rock-Night of the Lights Holiday Special (November 18, Apple TV+)

Jim Henson's Fraggles return in a brand-new holiday special. When Jamdolin (voiced by Tony winner Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton") encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggle head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. Watch the special here.

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (November 20, Disney+)

Musical superstar Elton John says goodbye to touring in his final North American concert date, livestreamed from Dodger Stadium and featuring special guests. Watch the concert here.

Welcome to Chippendales (November 22, Hulu)

Annaleigh Ashford, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, and more star in a series telling the outrageous story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire-and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Watch the new series here.

Wednesday (November 23, Netflix)

Tim Burton takes on The Addams Family in a new spinoff series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, also featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Watch the new series here.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (November 23, Peacock)

All six episodes of the first season of Peacock's new Pitch Perfect spinoff series will debut, starring Adam Devine reprising his role from the hit films. The series also stars Broadway alum Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, and more. Watch the musical here.

Theatre Music

A Beautiful Noise (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (November 2)

The music of Neil Diamond is sung by the cast of the brand-new Broadway musical, lead by Will Swenson, Mark Jacoby and Robyn Hurder. Pre-order the album here.

The Violet Hour (November 3)

Will Reynolds (music) and Eric Price (lyrics)team up for musical a version of Richard Greenberg's The Violet Hour. The album features Santino Fontana, Erika Henningsen, Brandon Uranowitz, Solea Pfeiffer, Jeremy Jordan. Pre-order here.

Luke Evans: Songs For You (November 4)

Welsh film and West End (Rent, Miss Saigon, Piaf) actor/singer Luke Evans releases his sophomore album, including "Say Something" (with Nicole Kidman),"Come What May" (with Charlotte Church), and more. Pre-order the album here.

Barbra Streisand: Live at Bon Soir (November 4)

What was to be a debut album was ultimately shelved in favor of the 1963 studio effort, The Barbra Streisand Album, this live album was recorded over three nights, November 4-6, 1962 and includes tracks like "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," "Happy Days Are Here Again," and more. Pre-order here.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Together in Vegas (November 4)

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe release their fifth studio album together. The LP includes "Also Sprach Zarathustra," "Viva Las Vegas," "Luck Be A Lady," "Frankie Valli Medley," "The Gambler," "Sway," "Just A Gigolo," and more. Pre-order here.

December Songs for Voice and Orchestra (November 11)

Maury Yeston's December Songs, sung by Victoria Clark. 37-piece orchestra conducted by Ted Sperling and scored by Larry Hochman. Produced by Bart Migal, Ted Sperling, and Maury Yeston. Pre-order here.

Sondheim Unplugged: Volume Three (November 18)

Third in the series, featuring 42 tracks and more than 40 performers, including Harris Doran, Rob Maitner, Jim Walton, Sally Mayes, Karen Mason, T. Oliver Reid, Ken Jennings, Sarah Rice, Claybourne Elder, Telly Leung, among others. Pre-order the album here.

Colin Donnell & Patti Murin: Something Stupid (November 18)

The Broadway couple's first studio album featuring "House of the Rising Sun," "And I Will Follow," "Jackson," "The Next Right Thing," "Because the Night," "Meadowlark," "I See the Light," "Finishing the Hat," "Everything Changes," and more. Pre-order here.

Ramin Karimloo: The Road to Find Out - North (November 22)

Karimloo's latest release features "Driftwood," "Music of the Night," "I Vow to Thee My Country," "When Does It Go Away," "Once Upon a December," and "Androgynous." Pre-order here.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film) (November 18)

The soundtrack features GRAMMY and Tony Award-nominated songs from the original West End production written by Tim Minchin and performed throughout the film, as well as an original score by composer Christopher Nightingale. Pre-order the soundtrack here.

Theatre Concerts

Javier Muñoz & Seth Rudetsky (November 6)

Munoz is best known for his performances on Broadway as Usnavi in the 2008 musical In the Heights and as Alexander Hamilton in the 2015 musical Hamilton. He was the alternate/standby for Lin-Manuel Miranda in both productions and played the title role in Hamilton. He was recently seen in the Devil Wears Prada. Get tickets here.

Andrea McArdle & Seth Rudetsky (November 13)

Andrea McArdle first captured the hearts of theatergoers everywhere in 1977 when she originated the title role in the mega-musical ANNIE. Since then, she has starred in several Broadway musicals and appeared in theatres in New York, nationally and internationally. Get tickets here.

John Riddle & Seth Rudetsky (November 21)

John Riddle was last seen on Broadway in Frozen and The Phantom of the Opera. Previously, he was in Kander and Ebb's The Visit starring Chita Rivera. Get tickets here.

Nikki M. James & Seth Rudetsky (November 27)

Nikki M. James originated the role of Nabulungi in the Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon, for which she received the Tony Award. Other Broadway credits include All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Get tickets here.