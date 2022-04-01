Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2022 - Where to Watch BETTER NATE THAN EVER & More New Releases!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Streaming Guide

This April, Broadway fans can spring into action with new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. From the new Disney+ film adaption of Better Nate Than Ever to new additions to Seth Rudetsky's concert series, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this April!

Theatre Movies & TV

Better Nate Than Ever (Now Streaming, Disney+)

In Disney's musical film adaption of Tim Federle's novel "Better Nate Than Ever," follows a teenager named Nate with big Broadway dreams. The cast features Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Lisa Kudrow.

Beetlejuice (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

Just as the musical makes its return to Broadway, the original 1988 film Beetlejuice comes to HBO Max, starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Chicago (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

The Oscar-winning 2002 film adaption of Kander and Ebb's musical comes to HBO Max, featuring an all-star cast with Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latifah, Richard Gere, and more.

Les Miserables (1998) (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

The 1998 film adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel that also inspired the hit musical streams on HBO Max. The film adaption stars Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman, Geoffrey Rush, and more.

Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

The 1954 film adaption of the classic musical stars Howard Keel, Jane Powell, Russ Tamblyn, Jeff Richards, Tommy Rall, and more.

Show Boat (1936) (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

Based on the 1927 stage musical, the film features music by Jerome Kern and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Show Boat stars Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner, Marge Champion, Gower Champion, and more.

Roar (April 15, Apple TV+)

Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo appears in Apple's new anthology series based on a book of stories by Cecelia Ahern. The series also stars Nicole Kidman, Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, Issa Rae, and more.

Theatre Music

Lorna Dallas: Rainbows (Deluxe Expanded Edition) (April 1)

The new remastered album includes four previously unreleased tracks from the album sessions, including "Moonfall" from The Mystery of Edwin Drood and "Yentl Suite." Other highlights include "Time Heals Everything," "Dance a Little Closer," "Summer Me, Winter Me," and "You and I."

42nd Street: Complete Recording (April 6)

A re-packaging of the first complete recording of the original version of the musical with the original orchestrations by Philip J. Lang, recorded at Abbey Road Studios, London on October 5 1996 and completed it at Clinton Recording Studios, New York on October 19 1996.

Theatre Concerts

Hide and Seek by Danny Feldman (April 1, 54 Below)

An autobiographical musical, Hide and Seek chronicles the three year journey of Andrew, a high school sophomore, as he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality. The concert features Elisa Galindez, Aaron Patterson, Emma Pittman, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Adi Roy, and more.

Bonnie Milligan & Seth Rudetsky (April 3)

Star of Head Over Heels and the upcoming Kimberly Akimbo, Bonnie Milligan joins Seth Rudetsky for a new installment of his concert livestream series.

The Leading Lady Club (April 5, 54 Below)

A celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond, the concert features Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Ashley Chiu (Once Upon A One More Time, KPOP). Angela Pardini Gomez, Sarah Hogewood, Lexi Lawson (Hamilton), Catherine Luckenbach, Caitlin McNeilage, Desi Oakley (Waitress, Chicago), Brooke Ranson, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Jillian Van Niel, and Becca Whit.

Marilyn Maye: 94, Of Course There's More! (April 10, 54 Below)

Known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret returns to her home away from home to share this very special performance with her favorite audiences.

Adrianna Hicks & Seth Rudetsky (April 13)

Currently starring in Six on Broadway, Adrianna Hicks is the star of The Color Purple, Aladdin, and more.

Live From London: Lillias White Sings Broadway (April 16)

Broadway star and Tony Award winner, Lillias White will appear on the Crazy Coqs stage live from London. She will be accompanied by the internationally celebrated artist Billy Stritch on piano.

Katie Harman in Bring My Crown: Miss America Sings Broadway (April 20, 54 Below)

Katie Harman, Miss America 2002 with a prominent career in opera, musical theater and television, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway.

Sondheim Unplugged (April 24, 54 Below)

Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Music Direction by Joseph Goodrich.

10 Years of 54 Sings! Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th Anniversary (April 25)

10 Years of 54 Sings features a cast of Broadway/cabaret favorites recreating indelible moments from a decade of 54 Sings... as Scott Coulter and company present a collection of the greatest songs ever written.