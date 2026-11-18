With Broadway's busy Thanksgiving season approaching, contract negotiations between IATSE Local One and The Broadway League/Nederlander Producing Company remain unresolved, raising the possibility of a labor disruption if the parties cannot reach an agreement.

According to a statement released by IATSE, the latest round of negotiations continued into the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, concluding at approximately 2:30 a.m. without a deal. The two sides have since agreed to reconvene on Thursday, November 19, moving up their next meeting from the previously scheduled sessions early next week.

The union is seeking to finalize a contract before the Thanksgiving holiday, a period that typically brings increased attendance to Broadway productions.

Local One represents thousands of theatrical workers whose responsibilities include the installation, operation and maintenance of Broadway's scenery, lighting, sound systems and special effects. Its previous agreement expired July 26, and negotiations have been underway since September.

The latest discussions have resulted in some movement on proposals introduced by management, according to the union. In an effort to advance negotiations, Local One dropped its outstanding proposals apart from those addressing wages and benefits.

Although the employers subsequently reduced the number of changes they were seeking, disagreements remain over proposed revisions to working conditions and the compensation increases associated with those changes.

The possibility of a strike has added urgency to the negotiations. Local One members voted unanimously in October to authorize a walkout, and IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb granted the local permission to call a strike earlier this week.

No strike has been scheduled, however, and both sides are continuing negotiations.

In its statement, IATSE characterized its members as prepared to continue working while pursuing an agreement that improves compensation and maintains established workplace protections.

The union also emphasized the broader implications of a potential disruption, calling for a resolution that would provide certainty not only for stagehands and Broadway producers, but also for theatergoers and businesses that depend on the theater industry.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, as both parties continue working toward a new agreement ahead of the holiday period.

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