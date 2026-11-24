BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Broadway League and IATSE Local One have struck a tentative deal (pending ratification by their members) to avoid a strike. Members of the union will vote on the agreement at the next monthly meeting, set for December 20.

Local One represents thousands of union workers who build, install, maintain, and operate the lighting, sound, scenery, and special effects that make Broadway performances possible. The previous agreement expired July 26, and negotiations to update the contract have continued since early September.

Now discussions continue with the Theatrical Wardrobe Union IATSE Local 764 as they also seek an agreement with the League.

In recent meetings the parties made some progress on several management proposals. To help move bargaining forward, the union withdrew its proposals other than wage and benefit increases and urged the employers to narrow their demands as well. The employers reduced the number of proposals on the table, but continue to seek dramatic changes to working conditions. The parties remain divided over the value of those changes and the wage and benefit increases needed to address them.

Local One members unanimously authorized strike action at their October meeting, and just last week IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb authorized the Local to call a strike if necessary. Local One members were seeking fair wage and benefit increases and a contract that protects the working conditions generations of skilled stagehands have built on Broadway.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, is a labor union representing over 170,000 technicians, artisans, and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone