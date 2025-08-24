Broadway Rise Inspires NYC Kids & Teens with After-School Acting, Singing & Theater Classes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Rise, a premier performing arts school on Manhattan's Upper West Side, has become a beloved destination for families seeking after-school theater programs in NYC. With classes for children and teens ages 3.5-18, Broadway Rise offers an inspiring mix of acting classes, singing lessons, and musical theater training - all in a supportive, welcoming community where every student shines.

"Our families tell us this is the highlight of their child's week," says Eloïse Ghislaine, Artistic Director and Founder of Broadway Rise. "We're proud to be more than just an after-school program. Broadway Rise is a place where kids gain confidence, build friendships, and discover the joy of performing arts."

Led by Broadway and professional theater teaching artists, Broadway Rise provides students with high-quality training in acting, voice, and stage performance. And at Broadway Rise, every student performs - each class culminates in a showcase or production, giving children and teens the thrill of being on stage.

After-School & Weekend Program Details

Ages: 3.5-18

Schedule: Weekday afternoons & weekends (see full schedule at broadwayrise.com)

Performances: Every class performs in a showcase or production!

Families across New York City and the Upper West Side have embraced Broadway Rise as one of the best NYC after-school programs for kids and teens. With bright studios, passionate instructors, and a curriculum that nurtures creativity and confidence, Broadway Rise continues to be a top choice for families looking for musical theater, acting, and singing classes in NYC.

About Broadway Rise:

Broadway Rise is a New York City performing arts school dedicated to community, creativity, and excellence. Offering after-school and weekend theater programs for kids, teens, and adults, Broadway Rise helps performers of all levels grow their skills and confidence while celebrating the joy of theater.