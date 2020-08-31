Broadway Rewind: James Corden Returns to Broadway in ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

Today we rewind to 2012!

Today we rewind to 2012, when One Man, Two Guvnors arrived on Broadway. The play opened on April 18 at the Music Box Theatre, where it ran for 159 performances. Written by Richard Bean and directed by Nicholas Hytner, it starred Oliver Chris, Jemima Rooper, Tom Edden and James Corden in his Tony-winning Broadway return.

Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe... but Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother... who's been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers. Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and take a job with one Stanley Stubbers. To prevent discovery Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.

