Broadway On Demand Launches THE ARTIST CHANNELS, a New Platform For Musical Theatre Composers and Lyricists

The Composers and Lyricists Featured in the Initial Launch Include Preston Max Allen, Drew Gasparini, Ryan Scott Oliver and More

Broadway On Demand has announced the launch of The Artist Channels, a new section of the platform devoted to musical theatre composers and lyricists. The Artist Channels provide a digital space for theatre fans to explore the incredible talent of the musical theatre songwriters who are creating today's new musicals.

With over 350 videos, The Artist Channels offer the opportunity to hear fan-favorite songs, as well as discover new writers, new songs, and new shows. Additional composer and lyricist Artist Channels will be released in the coming weeks, with a continuation of exciting new content to come.

The composers and lyricists that will be featured in the initial launch includes Ari Afsar, Preston Max Allen, Christopher Anselmo, Masi Asare, Christie Baugher, Eli Bolin, Charles Vincent Burwell & James D. Sasser, Andrea Daly, Carmel Dean, Drew Gasparini, Adam Gwon, Timothy Huang, Anna K. Jacobs, Britta Johnson, Sukari Jones, Min Kahng, Kait Kerrigan & Brian Lowdermilk, Melissa Li & Kit Yan, Dan Lipton & David Rossmer, Teresa Lotz, Grace McLean, Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen, Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore, Cheeyang Ng, Noisemaker (Scott Gilmour & Claire McKenzie), Ryan Scott Oliver, Heath Saunders, Angela Sclafani, Rona Siddiqui, Tidtaya Sinutoke & Isabella Dawis, Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott, Jillian Walker, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, Brandon Webster, Ben Wexler, and Zack Zadek. Please visit HERE for more information on the Artist Channels.

Sean Cercone, Broadway On Demand President and CEO, said about the new section, "We are thrilled to launch The Artist Channels on BOD as an initiative in our ongoing dedication to support New Musical Development. The capacity of the platform to bring these amazing artists new works and new songs to hundreds of thousands of theatre fans around the world is a reminder of the global reach of Broadway and the opportunity we have to build community around it."

Broadway On Demand is the virtual performing arts complex with a variety of programming that far surpasses any theatrical streaming services currently in the marketplace. In addition to a growing list of live-captured Broadway shows that can be viewed on demand, Broadway On Demand is partnering with individual artists, concert series, brick-and-mortar performance venues, and producing entities around the world to be able to continuously offer the widest array of archived and live streaming events, including everything from exclusive performances to backstage access to masterclasses, and much more. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, ShowShareä, approved middle school, high school, college, community and professional theatre productions utilize the platform to stream to their audiences.

Broadway on Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway on Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You