Broadway On Demand Announces Broadway Access Classroom for Educators and Students
Broadway Access Classroom allows teachers and students to dive deep into the world of Broadway and engage with a wide range of professionals.
Broadway On Demand has announced Broadway Access Classroom, a new subscription service combining original content, comprehensive educational resources, and full-length streaming performances for educators and students at all levels.
Broadway Access Classroom allows teachers and students to dive deep into the world of Broadway and engage with a wide range of professionals - from performers to producers, directors to designers, composers and lyricists, and everyone in between. The easy-to-navigate portal features over 75 hours of content, with 100 Broadway icons, across 250 exclusive episodes of curated educational programming.
Thematic units of study support the National Core Arts Standards and cover key theatre learning areas including Acting, Designing, Writing, Dramaturgy, & Producing, while full-length streaming productions enable students to engage in deeper post-performance discussions. This original content is a highly flexible teaching resource providing students with conservatory-worthy training options, intimate and inspirational insights from a variety of industry viewpoints, and professional career guidance.
For a limited time only, Broadway Access Classroom subscriptions are available for $249 for a school year, for up to 30 students (normally priced at $399 / school year), when you purchase ShowShareä, now through October 28, 2020. Additional blocks of 10 students can be added for $99. Special offer redemption information will be shared via email following your purchase or if you have already purchased ShowShare.
https://get.broadwayaccess.com/pages/classroom
