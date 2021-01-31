Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!

Chill out with songs from Frozen, Camelot, The Secret Garden, Anastasia and more!

Jan. 31, 2021  

Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived. As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow day with these 25 songs that celebrate snow, ice, and all things winter!

Enjoy songs from musicals like Camelot, The Secret Garden, Frozen, Carousel, The Visit, Anastasia, White Christmas, Grey Gardens, Holiday Inn, The Fantasticks, Ragtime, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about winter you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, get ready for spring with our 'We Feel So Much Spring' playlist!

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE 2/17 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents WHAT HANGS IN THE BALANCE 2/17 7 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand

Related Articles
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout! Photo

Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!

Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday Photo

Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday

Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Amp Up Your Appetite This Thanksgiving! Photo

Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Amp Up Your Appetite This Thanksgiving!

Broadway Jukebox: The 35 Best Showtunes About Singing Photo

Broadway Jukebox: The 35 Best Showtunes About Singing


More Hot Stories For You