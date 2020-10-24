Broadway Jukebox: 75 Spooky Showtunes for a Haunted Halloween
Take your Halloween to the next level, Broadway-style!
Wicked witches, demon barbers, blood-thirsty plants... and that's just the beginning. Broadway certainly hasn't disappointed in the horror department over the years, with on stage representations of vampires, beasts, and everything in between.
Are you throwing a virtual Halloween party and in need of the scariest Broadway songs to celebrate? BroadwayWorld has put together a list of showtunes that you'll just scream over!
Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, The Addams Family, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Bat Boy, Reefer Madness, The Rocky Horror Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Carrie, and many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which blood curdling Halloween song stands out to you.
Need more showtunes? Fall into Fall with our Autumn on Broadway playlist and get political with our election playlist.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from ...
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Announces Limited Six-Month Return to Apollo Theatre
The hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set to make its West End return next month at the Apollo Theatre. ...
SHUFFLE ALONG Settles Dispute With Insurer Over Premature Closing
After four years of deliberations, the two parties today filed a joint stipulation of one paragraph rendering the case 'discontinued.' ...
MaskUpCurtainUp Launches Line of Face Masks From Over 30 Broadway, West End, and Touring Productions
The MaskUpCurtainUp campaign announced the launch of a new webstore featuring exclusive face masks from Broadway, West End and touring productions....
Alex Brightman, Ariana Debose, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park and More Star in AS THE CURTAIN RISES Podcast
The Broadway Podcast Network has announced Broadway’s first digital Soap Opera, AS THE CURTAIN RISES. Written by Dori Berinstein and Mark Peikert, AS ...
VIDEO: Watch 70+ Stars in IN OUR AMERICA: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation
Tonight at 8pm, Broadway for Biden will present In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation. The virtual event will bring Broadway together t...