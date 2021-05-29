Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs for a Very Broadway Memorial Day Weekend!

Enjoy songs from musicals like On the Town, Bandstand, The Civil War, White Christmas, An American in Paris, and more.

May. 29, 2021  

Memorial Day weekend is here and BroadwayWorld is celebrating our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice. Need some showtunes to liven up your barbecue? We've got you covered!

Below, check out 40 songs from Broadway musicals that are sung by characters eager to join the fight, soldiers at war, and civilians reflecting on loss. From treasured classics like On the Town and White Christmas, to new works like Dogfight and Hamilton, enjoy your Memorial Day Broadway-style!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Memorial Day showtune stands out to you.
Want more showtunes? Throwback to the 1940s, the 1950s, the 1960s, the 1970s, and the 1980s with more of our decades series. You can also check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, celebrate Springtime and get ready for Summer!

