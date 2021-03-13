Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox: 30 Showtunes for a Broadway St. Patrick's Day!

Enjoy songs from Finian's Rainbow, A Man of No Importance, Once, Juno and more!

Mar. 13, 2021  

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and while you prepare to raise a pint in celebration, we're inviting you to turn up the volume with a wee bit o' Broadway. Below, we've gathered some of our very favorite Broadway tunes sung by Irish characters, about Ireland, celebrating Ireland, spreading some luck, or all of the above!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Finian's Rainbow, A Man of No Importance, Once, Juno, Legally Blonde, Sing Street and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Irish-inspired showtune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, celebrate Women's History Month, bundle up for a Broadway snow day and get ready for Spring!


