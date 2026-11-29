In June 2025, the Associated Press declared that “Broadway has found its Gen Z audience,” pointing to shows like The Outsiders, John Proctor Is the Villain, and Romeo + Juliet. The producers of Romeo + Juliet reported that 18-to-24-year-olds made up 14 percent of its ticket buyers, compared with the 3 percent industry average cited by the AP. The article gave no racial or ethnic breakdown of those younger buyers. I wanted to know who felt included in what some were calling a Gen Z renaissance.

I spoke with seven Gen Z theatergoers, ages 16 to 25, including current students and young professionals. Some I knew from projects we’d worked on together, and others were their friends. I made a point of reaching beyond New York City and talking with young people across a range of racial and ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientations, and religious beliefs. I also spoke with educators I’ve worked with who are committed to bringing their students to the theater and broadening what they experience beyond the classroom.

Sheldon, a 25-year-old playwright, questioned the word renaissance. “Oh, that’s interesting. I mean, I guess, firstly, I would take issue with the term because that would assume that there had already been, you know, a huge moment where Gen Z had flocked to Broadway. Which, I would like to know what that first moment was, if there ever was one.”

He also wanted to know who was making the decisions. “And I think also, to call it a Gen Z renaissance, I would want to see that there are Gen Z people making creative decisions, making administrative decisions around these shows. And it’s possible that that did happen but I would assume that there probably were not that many Gen Z voices making the big decisions.”

“For sure,” Olivia, 18, said when I asked if it felt like a renaissance. In John Proctor Is the Villain, “they were high school students just like us. And we were high school students watching them.” She knew people who had gone through situations like the ones she saw onstage. The play, she said, “didn’t really feel like it was coming from a place of fiction.”

When I asked Olivia whether she generally saw herself represented on Broadway, she said, “Definitely not.”

I asked Lola, 24, the same question. “Yes. I’m a white girl. I acknowledge my privilege for it. I’m a white Jewish girl so I have seen countless stories that resemble my likeness.” She recognizes that her friends from different racial and ethnic backgrounds don’t always get to see themselves reflected onstage the way she does. “We’re both sitting and watching the performances but we’re both experiencing it differently,” she said.

Katie, also 24, remembers looking around at John Proctor and seeing a flood of people her age. “I feel like, for me, as a woman of color, I think I feel represented in a way, like, these are my peers,” she told me, “but I don’t feel necessarily represented through my race. There was an Asian American girl in the play so I feel represented in ways, but it’s not fully the picture.”

For Jay, 25, his first Broadway show was the 2022 revival of Company. Seeing Black performers in the cast stuck with him. “I’ve always loved that score and that show in general,” he said, “so getting to see it with people who actually look like me made me feel like I could be up there at some point.”

“Often, I think I see myself more in Off-Broadway or Off-Off-Broadway for a variety of reasons,” Sheldon said. “I think that Latino theater specifically is really overlooked.” He brought up Sephardi and Syrian Jewish communities when he talked about the range of Jewish stories he’d like to see. “I’m really excited to start seeing those stories on Broadway.”

“My friends always make fun of me. Like, when I first came to my school, I only knew about Dreamgirls and Hairspray and, you know, whatever,” said Brandon, 17, who attends Professional Performing Arts School. “Once I see my people represented, I wanna know what’s what. I wanna know more. See more.”

Jason, a veteran Brooklyn principal, thinks about that when he’s choosing a show for his students. “I think the first thing is the kids have to be able to see themselves represented onstage and also through the story,” he said. “A story that connects to them, connects to their experiences, their culture, their heritage.”

Dwayne, an artist and arts educator who consults on school arts programming across New York and New Jersey, saw what could happen when a class already had a way into the story. “My kids loved The Outsiders. And that stuck out to them,” he said. They’d been reading the book in class. “When the Broadway season aligns to work that can be triggered back to a classroom, that’s true arts education. That takes some intentionality from producers to really consider the Gen Z audience a viable contributor to the Broadway landscape.”

Jordyn is 16 and lives in Washington, D.C. She’d read The Outsiders and seen the movie. “Stranger Things, I watched the whole series,” she told me. When I asked whether she knew either story had made it to Broadway, she said, “No. I guess maybe Broadway doesn’t want D.C. students to come? I don’t know. Like, why didn’t we get invited? I would’ve definitely gone!”

“Their algorithm don’t look like our algorithm,” said Dr. Davis, a Department of Education social worker who has served students across the New York City metro area.

For Jordyn’s school, hearing about a show is just the beginning. A Broadway trip, Jordyn said, “has to get approved, like, 45 days before.”

When we talked about what families are willing to pay for a night out, Jordyn brought up Rod Wave. “I mean, if they could buy tickets that were $300 to go to a Rod Wave concert, I think that their parents would have a $100 for them to go see Broadway.”

A teenager who knows every word to a Rod Wave song already has a reason to ask for that ticket. What would give them a reason to ask for a Broadway ticket? And if they’re coming from D.C., what will it cost them to get there?

Jason thought about what it means for his students to make that ask to their parents. “We have many families whose parents are working multiple jobs in a very expensive city. And so then to either yourself as a youth to pay for it or ask your parents to pay for it, it’s quite the ask.”

“I try to do a lottery or rush depending on what my other commitments are,” Jay told me. He works in theater and understands what it costs to keep a show running. “Broadway is something that I really can’t budget for right now. And it really hurts my heart because I do love Broadway and would like to be at a Broadway show at least every week.”

Katie wants to see more of the under-30 and college student discounts she’s found Off-Broadway. “I think those are really great programs, and I wish there was more of that for Broadway spaces,” she said. She hears about some offers through friends who work at theaters. “It’s not accessible to them in the way it’s accessible to me because I have the knowledge and the resources.”

Lola thought about how easy it can be to make plans to go to the movies. “You know, every Tuesday, get, like, a discounted price,” she said. “You’re paying for a month to come see a movie every Tuesday. That’s something that I wish theater had similarly.”

Dr. Davis wants better student and young adult group rates so city schools and affinity groups can actually come to the shows. “You’re not gonna pull out your whole school for a day to get a bigger group number in order to get the discounts that they would give,” she said. “It works great for the suburban schools because for a district, you’ll have a class size of, like, 500 to 700 students. But New York City schools are smaller schools, so it’s a lot harder to get the number of students needed to get a really good ticketing discount.”

Jason took more than 200 students to see MEXODUS Off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Getting them there meant budgeting for the trip as well as the show. “The greatest barrier for us as a school and for the kids themselves, if they were to try to go to Broadway, is cost,” he said. “You know, we’re a public school. We don’t have a huge budget, so we have to think about transportation there and the cost of the ticket.”

On the way back from MEXODUS, it poured. “I mean, they walked back into the school just dripping wet,” Jason said. They came in cold but still raving about the show. Jason said they were still talking about it weeks later.

Dr. Davis took students to MEXODUS, too. “I took the Black Student Union and the Latin Student Union, and the show spoke to everyone,” she said. “It was a great way to spark conversations between groups that can easily find themselves separated from one another. It brought them together.”

Brandon remembers watching Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson build the music in real time. “They performed everything live, and then would loop it and then build the song right in front of us,” he said. After one performance, he directed students singing “Wade in the Water” for them in the street. “They watched us perform like we watched them perform.” He saw the show three times. “And then they remembered us each time we came back after.”

Jordyn has seen Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, MEXODUS, and WANTED in New York. She loves traveling from D.C. to see shows on and off Broadway. “WANTED and MEXODUS are my favorites,” she shared. When I asked what she wanted out of a night at the theater, she said, “To have a good time. Food. Broadway food costs too much by the way. They don’t even have real food. I spent $7.00 on M&Ms. That’s ridiculous!”

So what would it take for Gen Z to become lifelong Broadway theatergoers?

“I think it’s about investing in communities,” Sheldon said. “Strong and early.” Growing up in Las Vegas, he didn’t have the kind of theater education and access programs he encountered after moving to New York. He wants young people to have opportunities to get to know the theater where they live, long before they plan a trip to Broadway. Jordyn put it this way. “They should think out of the box. Gen Z male and female, any background, in and outside of New York should be invited more to Broadway.”

“I just think they need to make more shows that include everyone,” Olivia said. “Because it’s really hard to wanna be in spaces where you feel like you have to fight for everything.” Brandon wants a wider range of stories, from science fiction to history. “I wanna know the story, and I wanna know the music,” he said. Jay wants to see more stories about different cultures and experiences “written by people who have lived that experience.” Jason, thinking about his students, put it in three questions. “Can I see myself in the show? Do I connect to the story? And can I afford it?”

“Interactive. They gotta make it interactive,” Dr. Davis said. She’s seen students return year after year for a program that pairs a performance with workshops. “They learn the style. They got to participate in it.”

Dwayne thought about the students who are still talking about a show after the trip. “Hey, I’ve had so many kids really, really excited after a show. And I thought there has to be a way, some other connecting point, some other thing that is tangible to keep their momentum for Broadway going. Broadway has to keep the momentum going because with Gen Z their focus can shift to the next thing quickly.”

Jason’s school is already planning its next trip. “I am working to get my students to see WANTED. It will speak to the students I serve.”

The AP saw a wave of younger ticket buyers and declared that Broadway had found Gen Z. After talking with these young theatergoers, I think Broadway is doing something right. They love going to shows. They talk about what they saw long after the curtain comes down, and they can imagine friends who rarely go to the theater loving it, too.

Dr. Davis, Dwayne, and Jason are already laying the groundwork. They’re advocating for arts education, finding shows that speak to their students, and doing the work it takes to get them into the theater. Broadway has to build on that work after those students graduate. As Gen Zers like Brandon, Jay, Jordyn, Katie, Lola, Olivia, and Sheldon figure out adulthood, pay their own bills, and decide how to spend a Friday night, can they still see theater as part of their lives?

I think they can. Broadway can help by reaching out to their communities in and beyond New York, putting more stories onstage that affirm who they are, and making the whole night out, from the ticket to the snacks, something they can budget for. I’d love for the student who first went with a teacher on a comp ticket to be the one who picks the next show, checks the price, and texts a friend, You coming?

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