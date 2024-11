Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/3/24 - WICKED, SUNSET BLVD. & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/3/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL is in previews at Studio 54 and opens on 11/11. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is in previews at the Belasco and opens on 11/12. TAMMY FAYE is in previews at the Palace and opens on 11/14. ELF began previews at the Marquis and opens on 11/17. SWEPT AWAY is in previews at the Longacre and opens on 11/19. DEATH BECOMES HER is in previews at the Lunt-Fontanne and opens on 11/21. DEATH BECOMES HER played 6 performances.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (3.6%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (3.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (2.5%), ROMEO + JULIET (1.2%), SIX (1.1%), SUFFS (1.1%), DEATH BECOMES HER (1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.6%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (0.3%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (0.3%), THE LION KING (0.3%), WICKED (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: TAMMY FAYE (-16.2%), LEFT ON TENTH (-11.4%), OUR TOWN (-9.9%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-8.2%), YELLOW FACE (-7.5%), STEREOPHONIC (-5.3%), CHICAGO (-4.1%), THE ROOMMATE (-3.8%), & JULIET (-3.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.1%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-2.7%), SUNSET BLVD. (-2.6%), HAMILTON (-2%), ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (-1.9%), ALADDIN (-1.6%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-1.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1.3%), THE NOTEBOOK (-0.6%), HADESTOWN (-0.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.1%),

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 285,801 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,939,767. The average ticket price was $115.25.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.14%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.89% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $115.25 is down $-3.60 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,279,448

THE LION KING: $1,961,980

SUNSET BLVD.: $1,723,064

HAMILTON: $1,717,782

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,500,746





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($294,871), YELLOW FACE ($308,714), TAMMY FAYE ($319,918), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($405,751), THE ROOMMATE ($420,212)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

DEATH BECOMES HER: $501,222

LEFT ON TENTH: $67,410

WICKED: $62,135

ROMEO + JULIET: $60,735

SUNSET BLVD.: $58,401





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELL'S KITCHEN ($-247,697), TAMMY FAYE ($-227,649), OUR TOWN ($-159,798), THE GREAT GATSBY ($-157,490), STEREOPHONIC ($-134,388)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

MCNEAL: $179.43

HAMILTON: $169.01

OH, MARY!: $164.34

THE OUTSIDERS: $161.11

ROMEO + JULIET: $156.25





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($47.74), TAMMY FAYE ($63.55), YELLOW FACE ($69.41), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA ($74.97), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($83.35)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

ROMEO + JULIET: 102.4%

THE OUTSIDERS: 100.9%

MCNEAL: 100%

OH, MARY!: 100%

WICKED: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEFT ON TENTH (57.6%), THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA (57.6%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (61.8%), TAMMY FAYE (64.2%), CHICAGO (67.3%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEATH BECOMES HER: 5885

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 1466

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 430

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: 351

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 326





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

TAMMY FAYE (-2320), THE GREAT GATSBY (-973), LEFT ON TENTH (-970), OUR TOWN (-836), YELLOW FACE (-436)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..