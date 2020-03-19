Broadway From Home: Musicals & Shows You Can Watch Online!

Got cabin fever? We have the remedy!

Looking for a way to pass the time while at home? BroadwayWorld has made a list of musicals and shows that you can watch from the comfort of your couch! Whether it's Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or Prime Video, we have got you covered with all the must-watch titles!

Start working your way through the list and let us know how many you've watched!

NETFLIX

Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic!

Burlesque

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Emo the Musical

Glee

Hairspray

Jersey Boy

Mary Poppins Returns

Oh Hello on Broadway

Opening Night

Princess and the Frog

Purple Rain

Shrek the Musical

Springsteen on Broadway

Sweeney Todd

Tarzan

HULU

Anna and the Apocalypse

Fosse/Verdon

Rags

The Phantom of the Opera

The Prince of Egypt

The Road to El Dorado

DISNEY PLUS

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Brave

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Cinderella

Descendants

Descendants 2

Descendants 3

Encore

Frozen

Frozen 2

Hannah Montana

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3

High School Musical: The Musical The Series

Into the Woods

Lemonade Mouth

Let it Shine

Moana

Mulan

Newsies

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Pocahontas

Princess and the Frog

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled

Tangled the Series

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Beach Movie 2

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid

The Sound of Music

Zombies

PRIME VIDEO

(**Disclaimer: the titles listed below must be rented or purchased**)

A Star is Born (1976)

Annie (1982)

Chicago

Enchanted

Evita

Grease

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Les Miserables (2012)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Moulin Rouge

Oklahoma! (1955)

Once

Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Rent

Rhapsody In Blue (1945)

Rock of Ages

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Singing in the Rain

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1982)

That Thing You Do!

The Greatest Showman

The Music Man

The Producers (2005)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Western Stars





