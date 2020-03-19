Broadway From Home: Musicals & Shows You Can Watch Online!
Got cabin fever? We have the remedy!
Looking for a way to pass the time while at home? BroadwayWorld has made a list of musicals and shows that you can watch from the comfort of your couch! Whether it's Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or Prime Video, we have got you covered with all the must-watch titles!
Start working your way through the list and let us know how many you've watched!
NETFLIX
Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic!
Burlesque
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Emo the Musical
Glee
Hairspray
Jersey Boy
Mary Poppins Returns
Oh Hello on Broadway
Opening Night
Princess and the Frog
Purple Rain
Shrek the Musical
Springsteen on Broadway
Sweeney Todd
Tarzan
HULU
Anna and the Apocalypse
Fosse/Verdon
Rags
The Phantom of the Opera
The Prince of Egypt
The Road to El Dorado
DISNEY PLUS
Aladdin (1992)
Aladdin (2019)
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Brave
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2
Cinderella
Descendants
Descendants 2
Descendants 3
Encore
Frozen
Frozen 2
Hannah Montana
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
High School Musical 3
High School Musical: The Musical The Series
Into the Woods
Lemonade Mouth
Let it Shine
Moana
Mulan
Newsies
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Pocahontas
Princess and the Frog
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
Tangled the Series
Teen Beach Movie
Teen Beach Movie 2
The Lion King (1994)
The Lion King (2019)
The Little Mermaid
The Sound of Music
Zombies
PRIME VIDEO
(**Disclaimer: the titles listed below must be rented or purchased**)
A Star is Born (1976)
Annie (1982)
Chicago
Enchanted
Evita
Grease
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Les Miserables (2012)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Moulin Rouge
Oklahoma! (1955)
Once
Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Rent
Rhapsody In Blue (1945)
Rock of Ages
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Singing in the Rain
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1982)
That Thing You Do!
The Greatest Showman
The Music Man
The Producers (2005)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Western Stars