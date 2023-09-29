Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed!

Explore your Broadway Happy Place this Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction for one day only, with one-of-a-kind #BroadwayFlea finds, meet-and-greets with Broadway stars, unmissable backstage experiences and more.

This year's edition will again fill the heart of New York City's Theater District from 10 am - 7 pm with tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction beginning at 4:45 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

More than 50 tables are set to sell posters, stage-used props, memorabilia, Playbills and more. The shows confirmed to have tables are & Juliet; Aladdin; Back to the Future: The Musical; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Hadestown; Hamilton; Here Lies Love; The Lion King; Kimberly Akimbo; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Six; Some Like It Hot; Sweeney Todd, Water for Elephants and Wicked, plus special tables honoring Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera and the 40th anniversary of the original cast of La Cage aux Folles. Additionally, the Curtain Call table will sell collectibles and treasures from shows recently gone, but not forgotten.

Plot your day's adventure and see the interactive table map at broadwaycares.org/fleamap.

Added to the anticipated return of the Autograph Table & Photo Booth are Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical); Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet); Kevin Clay (The Book of Mormon); Kim Exum (The Book of Mormon); Bebe Neuwirth; Brittney Mack (Six); and Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet). They join a previously announced lineup of more than 40 Broadway luminaries including David Byrne, Charlotte d'Amboise, Harvey Fierstein, Cherry Jones, Beth Leavel, Bonnie Milligan, Lauren Patten, Michael Urie, Adrienne Warren and more. Special guests are subject to change.

See the full lineup and schedule at broadwaycares.org/autographtable.

In historic Shubert Alley, fans will have the opportunity to peruse and bid on 156 sensational silent auction lots as they open every half hour starting at 10 am. Among the theatrical lots up for bid at the silent auction are handwritten and signed musical phrases from 13; Dreamgirls; Fiddler on the Roof; Fun Home; Hamilton; Kinky Boots; Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Newsies; and other unique items signed by Sara Bareilles, Carol Channing, Jessica Chastain, Daniel Craig, Andre De Shields, Andrew Garfield, Steve Martin, Katharine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, Patti LuPone, Pedro Pascal, Bette Midler, Alex Newell, Eva Noblezada, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Hal Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Elaine Stritch, Aaron Tveit, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.

The always-exhilarating live auction, which begins at 4:45 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets, has remarkable mementos and experiences including the Best Musical Tony Awards from the original Dancin' and La Cage aux Folles, a walk-on role in the national tour of Wicked, a trip to London to see three West End shows and meet Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, the opportunity to experience Sweeney Todd from the orchestra pit and opening night and party passes for anticipated openings such as Days of Wine and Roses, Here We Are, Spamalot and The Wiz, among many others.

The online early bidding ended at 2 pm Eastern Friday, September 29, and picks up in-person at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. You can preview auction lots at broadwaycares.org/auction.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year's event raised a record-breaking $1,043,825. Since 1987, the 36 editions of the event have raised more than $17.5 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate sponsors The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/BCEFA.