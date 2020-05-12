Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Welcome to the MOULIN ROUGE Word Search

Article Pixel May. 12, 2020  
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Find truth, beauty, freedom, love, and sixteen other Moulin Rouge-centric clues in today's word search! We think that you can-can!




