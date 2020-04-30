Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Wake Up Word Search

Apr. 30, 2020  
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

All we really want is for you to take a break this afternoon to locate fifteen Alanis Morissette song titles hidden in today's Jagged Little Pill-themed word search!

