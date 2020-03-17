Broadway Brainteasers: 'HAMILTON Hidden History' Word Search!

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Test your skills with this Hamilton word search!

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

First up, if isolation has you feeling helpless, we've got a revolutionary word search puzzle based on everyone's favorite hip-hop history lesson, Hamilton! Look forwards, backwards, diagonal, and up and down, for clues pertaining to characters, songs, themes, and more from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical phenomenon!

Once you play this round, we promise You'll Be Back for more!





