Brief 9/19: Brandon Uranowitz Joins THE BAND'S VISIT, Raul Esparza Returns to the Stage, and More!

1) Tony Goldwyn Helmed PAL JOEY REDUX Cancelled

by Stephanie Wild - September 18, 2018

In December of 2017 it was revealed that Tony Goldwyn was directing a new revival of Pal Joey, aiming to make it to Broadway in 2018. An Equity casting notice went out last week about an upcoming lab that was to be presented in November. However, according to an update at the top of the notice, the production has now been cancelled.. (more...)

2) THE BAND'S VISIT Welcomes Brandon Uranowitz to Nowhere, Replacing John Cariani

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2018

Two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz will join the cast of THE BAND'S VISIT as 'Itzik.' Uranowitz will begin performances in The Band's Visit on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.. (more...)

3) Jason Danieley Pens Touching Tribute to Marin Mazzie: 'She Got Out of Life All That She Could'

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2018

Mazzie's husband, fellow Broadway veteran Jason Danieley, has just penned an emotional tribute to his wife of almost 21 years. . (more...)

4) Raul Esparza Will Star in Classic Stage Company's THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2018

Classic Stage Company will begin its 2018-2019 season with an unsettlingly timeless work: Bertolt Brecht's allegorical depiction of the rise of fascism, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Today CSC announced that four-time Tony Award nominee and Law and Order: SVU alum Raul Esparza will star as the Al Capone-like, Hitler-paralleling Arturo Ui in this production.. (more...)

5) Stars of MEAN GIRLS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and More Among Lineup for Broadway Flea Autograph Table & Photo Booth

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2018

More than 80 legendary, emerging and beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway stars are ready to take photos, sign autographs and meet their biggest fans on Sunday, September 30, at the 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST Opens Today, Talk Like A Pirate Day, at The Kraine Theater!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE's Alysha Umphress Toasts Some S'moresy Bars!

What we're geeking out over: Barrie's Back! Meet the Company of the FINDING NEVERLAND National Tour

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: Carolee Carmello, Andrea Burns and More in Two River's PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL

Social Butterfly: BWW LIVE Chats with Linda Eder - Watch the Full Conversation!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stephanie J. Block, who turns 46 today!

Stephanie J. Block will star in the upcoming Broadway production THE CHER SHOW!

Stephanie J. Block's Broadway credits include: Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (DD nom.), The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine (DD nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (DD nom.). TV: "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse." Concerts: NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops. Solo album: This Place I Know.

