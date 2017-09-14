Brian d'Arcy James to Help Fight Cancer by Running Chicago Marathon

Brian d'Arcy James of Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why, Academy Award-winning film Spotlight, and Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Hamilton is set to take on the 26.2-mile-long challenge of the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 8th and raise money to support cancer patients and their loved ones served by the Cancer Support Community.

"Like most everyone, my life is touched by cancer. My father Tom James died of cancer at age 50 and my cousin Tom is currently fighting cancer," said James. "This is why my brother Andrew and I are running the Chicago Marathon under the banner of TEAM TOM to benefit the Cancer Support Community. What makes CSC so wonderful to me is the wide approach they take to not only support patients who are dealing with diagnoses, but also the friends and family around them who are as well."

"We were very heartened when Brian and Andrew reached out and said they want to run the Chicago Marathon to benefit the Cancer Support Community in honor of their father and cousin," said Kim Thiboldeaux, CEO of CSC. "We wish Brian and Andrew the best of luck and we will loudly cheer on TEAM TOM on race day!"

In 2012, James performed at CSC's annual Spring Celebration Gala in New York City at which quintessential American fashion designer Carmen Marc Valvo was honored. In supporting CSC, James joins a prominent group that includes Tony winner LaChanze, Daytime Emmy nominee Katherine Kelly Lang, former WBA middleweight boxing champion Daniel Jacobs, Orange Is the New Black actress Alysia Reiner, David Alan Basche of TV Land's The Exes, and Broadway's Golden Couple Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Chicago Marathon. Chicago is one of the biggest marathons in the world attracting tens of thousands of runners to the race to raise money for different charities. The race is on Sunday, October 8, 2017.

All funds raised will benefit the Cancer Support Community. To support TEAM TOM, visit: bit.ly/briandarcyjamesmarathon.

Brian d'Arcy James was awarded the 2016 SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Gotham Award and the Independent Spirit's Robert Altman Award for Best Ensemble, for his portrayal of "Matt Carroll" in the 2016 Best Picture Oscar®-winning film Spotlight starring opposite Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, and Rachel McAdams.

James is a celebrated stage actor who has received three Tony nominations for his work on Broadway in the hit musical "Something Rotten," "Shrek the Musical," and "Sweet Smell of Success." In 2015, he originated the role of King George in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" off-Broadway and was honored to reprise it on Broadway this summer.

His upcoming film projects include: MARK FELT: The Man Who Took Down The White House, with Liam Neeson (September); Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut, Molly's Game, opposite Idris Elba and Jessica Chastain (November); Stephen King's 1922, directed by Zak Hilditch; Song of Back and Neck, directed by Paul Lieberstein; Theresa Rebeck's Trouble, starring Anjelica Huston; and Danny Strong's JD Salinger biopic Rebel in the Rye, starring Nicholas Hoult and Kevin Spacey.

In Toronto, Brian was honored by the Creative Coalition for his work in film, presented by Molly' Game director Aaron Sorkin.

On television, James co-stars as Henry Baker in the hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." Other credits include 'Manhunt: Unabomber," "The Big C," and "Smash."

As a concert artist, James has performed worldwide at venues that included The White House, Madison Square Garden, and Carnegie Hall.

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda's Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization includes an international network of Affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org. So that no one faces cancer alone.

