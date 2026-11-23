Brent Comer and Ella Stiller are set to join Corey Fogelmanis, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan and James Waterston in Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which was inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case.

Beginning December 8, Brent Comer (The Outsiders) will appear as Richard Raglan and Ella Stiller (Cupertino) will appear as Leila, the roles originated by Graham Phillips and Elizabeth Gillies, respectively. Due to previous commitments, Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips play their final performance in this world premiere production from The New Group on December 6. As recently announced, Rope, originally slated through December 6, has extended, now playing a strictly limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 20 at the Theater at St. Clement's. Directed by Scott Elliott, Rope began previews October 13 in advance of Opening Night on Tuesday, November 3. Read the reviews for the production!

Garrett Stern (Cameron Monaghan) and Nate Singer (Corey Fogelmanis) are two beautiful, brilliant, and dangerously bored Princeton grad students, who throw a dinner party in their chic Turtle Bay apartment – on top of a trunk containing their murder victim. Newly adapted by Gordon Greenberg from the play that inspired the iconic Hitchcock film, this sharp-witted and sexually aggressive thriller arrives Off-Broadway in a production from The New Group, directed by Scott Elliott.

Scenic Design is by Derek McLane. Costume Design is by Catherine Zuber. Lighting Design is by Jeff Croiter. Sound Design is by Leah Gelpe. Wig Design is by Tom Watson. Intimacy/Fight Direction is by UnkleDave's Fight-House. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting by Geoff Josselson Casting, Geoff Josselson, CSA; Felicia Rudolph, CSA.

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