According to the Theatrical Wardrobe Union, IATSE Local 764, members unanimously voted to authorize a strike at 8:58 on Sunday, November 22, as they continue working without a contract amid unresolved negotiations with The Broadway League. No strike has been called yet, but the authorization gives Local 764’s member-led negotiating committee the authority to call a strike if necessary. The vote, held during a packed, standing-room-only meeting at the Local’s hall demonstrates the membership’s united resolve to secure a fair contract now.

The Union shared that "The League cancelled meetings with Local 764 that were set for Wednesday and Thursday, November 18 and 19. Local 764 is calling on the League and Broadway producers to immediately set new dates. Local 764 is available to negotiate a fair agreement now.

The union represents hundreds of skilled wardrobe workers who prepare, maintain, and care for Broadway costumes, dress performers, and execute the costume changes that happen throughout every performance. Local 764 members have been bargaining with the League since June and have worked under an expired contract since July 26. After nearly six months of negotiations, significant issues remain unresolved, including wages and a longstanding gender pay gap affecting Local 764 members.

Wardrobe work on Broadway has historically been performed predominantly by women, with rates significantly lower than stagehand classifications historically held predominantly by men. Recent contract cycles have narrowed that gap, yet substantial disparities remain. Today, Local 764 department heads must work nearly 45 percent longer to earn pay comparable to workers in similar department-head roles, reflecting significant differences in hourly rates. Local 764 members will not accept an agreement that worsens that pay gap or reverses progress toward pay equity.

The unanimous vote makes Local 764 the second branch of IATSE representing essential Broadway workers to authorize a strike if necessary during the current contract fight. IATSE Local One, representing stagehands, unanimously authorized strike action at its October membership meeting. The two unanimous authorizations show the depth of worker frustration as contracts remain unresolved ahead of one of Broadway’s most lucrative periods of the year. They also give the unions’ bargaining representatives the ability to take appropriate action should management continue to delay a fair resolution."

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