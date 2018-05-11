Bow Down! Lesli Margherita's RULE YOUR KINGDOM: LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Drops Today!

Broadway Records newest recording Lesli Margherita: Rule Your Kingdom - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below will be released digitally and in stores today!

She is a QUEEN. She is a BROAD. She RULES. Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea, Zorro) delivers her signature cabaret show, which critics have hailed as "outrageous", "rip-roaring" and "fiercely original."

With her take-no-prisoners attitude and self-deprecating humor, Margherita "inspires", "uplifts", and "slaps you across the face" - and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap in the face every once in a while. From memorable favorites with a twist to stories bound to become classics, Margherita's show-stopping set will leave you screaming "Yaaas!" Sparkle or do not; there is no try. RULE YOUR KINGDOM.

Rule Your Kingdom - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below is produced by Michael J. Moritz Jr. The show was conceived and written by Lesli Margherita, directed and produced by Lauren Bass, and features musical direction and arrangements by Brett Ryback.

To celebrate her upcoming album release, Lesli Margherita returns to Feinstein's/54 Below this May with RULE YOUR KINGDOM. The show will play for two nights: Friday May 11th & Saturday May 12th at 11:30p. Cover charge starts at $35 (plus food/drink min). For more info or to purchase tickets, visit leslimargherita.com, 54below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Track List:

1. Baby I'm a Star

2. Opening Monologue

3. Country Medley

4. I Was a Disney Princess

5. Part of Your World

6. Path Poopers

7. Don't Poop on My Pathway

8. The Social Meeds

9. Mean / Titanium

10. Wonder Woman, Princess Leia, Miss Piggy

11. Woman

12. How to Win an Olivier Award

13. Keep Calm & Carry On

14. Wouldn't It Be Good / That's Life

15. Rule.

16. Ain't Nobody's Bizness

17. Royals

18. Umbrella Medley

19. My Man

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Once On This Island, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. Visit 54Below.com/Feinsteins.

