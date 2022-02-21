Book Exclusively Priced Tickets For Top Shows During London Theatre Week!

London Theatre Week is back with more shows than ever!

For a strictly limited time, book tickets to see some of London's hottest musicals, including The Lion King, The Book of Mormon and Frozen, as well as smash hit plays like Life of Pi, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and many more.

London Theatre Week is your ticket to the West End - book over 40 shows at £15, £25, £35 or £45 right now. You must book during London Theatre Week, which runs from today (21 February) to 6 March, but you can book for future dates, so you've got plenty of great choices.

Check out the full list of London Theatre Week shows here and book now!