Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, Rachel Tucker and Marisha Wallace will star in a one-night-only staging of Bill Pay The Musical at the Dominion Theatre in London. The performance will take place on Monday, December 14, 2026. Tickets will be made available to the general public via a lottery.

Bill Pay The Musical was performed at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway this past September for one night, featuring Billy Porter, Billy Zane, Jessica Vosk, Rema Webb and more.

It is a show about bills and starring Bills, created for the finance leaders who make sure the bills get paid and the show goes on. The show will feature original music, sharp comedy, and playful references to Ramp’s AI-powered bill pay product.

Bill Pay The Musical began with a simple belief: paying bills should not require this much drama. So Ramp made it a Broadway musical instead. The production brings Ramp’s signature sense of humor to the stage. The company has previously turned financial operations into unexpected cultural moments through campaigns including Brian's Office, Funeral for the Penny, and Brian’s Hair.

The show also draws on the long history of industrial musicals: elaborate theatrical productions companies once created to introduce products, motivate employees and tell their stories. Bill Pay The Musical reimagines that tradition for the AI era.

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