Billy Crystal's new play, 860, has set a new Imperial Theatre Box Office record for the highest weekly gross for a play. For the week ending November 15, 860 grossed $1,720,253.00, surpassing the previous record of $1,403,415.00 set by Crystal's own Tony Award-winning hit, 700 Sundays, in 2013. Check out the latest grosses for 860.

860, which opened on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, January 3, 2027, but has been extended through Sunday, February 14, 2027 due to high ticket demand. Read the reviews for 860.

About 860

Written by Billy Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, 860 is produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions.

860 Broadway CastPhotosVideosReviewsGrosses Tickets

860 features original music and adaptations by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Tony Award-winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis.

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming