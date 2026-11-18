"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Billy Crystal's 860 Sets Imperial Theatre Weekly Box Office Record for a Play
The play, written by Billy Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, is produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions.
Billy Crystal's new play, 860, has set a new Imperial Theatre Box Office record for the highest weekly gross for a play. For the week ending November 15, 860 grossed $1,720,253.00, surpassing the previous record of $1,403,415.00 set by Crystal's own Tony Award-winning hit, 700 Sundays, in 2013. Check out the latest grosses for 860.
860, which opened on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, January 3, 2027, but has been extended through Sunday, February 14, 2027 due to high ticket demand. Read the reviews for 860.
About 860
Written by Billy Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, 860 is produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions.
860 features original music and adaptations by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Tony Award-winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis.
In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode