Big Play, Bigger Screen! 10 Reasons to Catch GIANT in Cinemas







Giant is coming to the big screen! Following acclaimed runs in London and New York, Mark Rosenblatt's award-winning play is heading to movie theatres around the world beginning November 19, 2026. Filmed live during its West End engagement, the production stars Tony and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as legendary children's author Roald Dahl, alongside Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, and Rachael Stirling.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends...It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation. Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

After earning three Olivier Awards and four Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, Giant is bringing its gripping story to more than 900 cinemas across 18 countries. Missed it on Broadway? Here's your chance to see what all the fuss is about. Get tickets today!

Still need convincing? Here are 10 reasons to catch Giant on the big screen!

1. John Lithgow Gives a Tony-Winning Performance

There's a reason John Lithgow took home the 2026 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. As Roald Dahl, the six-time Tony nominee delivers a commanding performance that captures the author's considerable charm, towering ego, and deeply troubling prejudices. Lithgow doesn't simply portray a beloved literary figure; he reveals the complicated man behind the stories. If you missed his celebrated Broadway performance, the cinema release offers another opportunity to see the role that earned him his third Tony Award.

2. It's a Different Side of Roald Dahl

You know Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and The Witches. But how much do you know about the man who wrote them? Giant explores a darker chapter in Dahl's life, focusing on the controversy surrounding his explicitly antisemitic writing in 1983.

3. The Supporting Cast Is Just as Impressive

Lithgow might be the name above the title, but Giant is anything but a one-man show. Aya Cash plays Jessie Stone, Dahl's American publisher, while Elliot Levey portrays Tom Maschler, his British publisher, who finds himself confronting the author's deeply offensive views. Rachael Stirling rounds out the central quartet as Felicity, Dahl's fiancée. Levey earned an Olivier Award for his performance, while Cash received a Tony nomination for hers. It's an extraordinary ensemble working at the top of its game.

4. It Has the Awards to Back Up the Buzz

Giant didn't become one of the most talked-about new plays on either side of the Atlantic by accident. Following its 2024 premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre, the production went on to win three Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, Best Actor for Lithgow, and Best Supporting Actor for Levey. Its Broadway transfer earned four Tony nominations, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play for Nicholas Hytner, with Lithgow taking home the award for Best Actor.

5. The Story Feels More Relevant Than Ever

Although Giant takes place more than four decades ago, its central questions couldn't feel more contemporary. What responsibility do public figures have for the things they say? Can we separate an artist's work from their personal beliefs? And what happens when someone with enormous cultural influence refuses to acknowledge the harm caused by their words?

6. It's a Masterclass in Building Tension

Who needs elaborate action sequences when a conversation can be this explosive? Much of Giant unfolds over a single afternoon at Dahl's country home, where an increasingly uncomfortable meeting with his publishers threatens to spiral out of control. Under Nicholas Hytner's direction, seemingly ordinary conversations become riveting confrontations.

7. It's the Work of an Exciting New Playwright

Believe it or not, Giant is Mark Rosenblatt's debut play. The writer, who previously established himself as a theatre director, made quite an entrance with a work that went from The Royal Court Theatre to the West End and Broadway in less than two years. Rosenblatt's script combines sharp dialogue, dark humor, and moral complexity to examine a deeply uncomfortable subject without reducing its characters to simple heroes and villains.

8. You'll Get an Up-Close Look at the Original West End Production

This isn't a movie adaptation of Giant. It's a filmed performance of the actual stage production, captured live at London's Harold Pinter Theatre. That means cinema audiences will experience the work of director Nicholas Hytner and designer Bob Crowley, along with the performances that helped make the play an international success.

9. It's a Second Chance to Catch a Sold-Out Hit

Not everyone could make it to London or New York to see Giant in person. After its acclaimed Royal Court premiere, the production enjoyed a sold-out West End run before transferring to Broadway's Music Box Theatre for a limited 16-week engagement in 2026. Now, audiences who missed those performances have another opportunity to experience the production without booking a flight to the theatre district.

10. It's a Reminder of What Great Theatre Can Do

Some plays make you laugh. Others make you cry. The best ones make you think, and Giant is determined to do exactly that. With extraordinary performances, razor-sharp writing, and a story that refuses to shy away from difficult questions, Rosenblatt's drama demonstrates the power of theatre to challenge an audience's assumptions. You may leave the cinema with a different perspective on Roald Dahl, or with more questions than you had when you arrived. Either way, there's a good chance you'll have plenty to talk about on the way home.

Giant begins screening in movie theatres worldwide on November 19, 2026.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson