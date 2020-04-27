Bid on Ahrens & Flaherty Music, Voice Lessons With Phil Reno and More in 'Uniquely York' Online Auction

The York Theatre Company has launched The York's 50th Anniversary "Uniquely York" Online Auction, now accepting bids online at www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=21187

While the theatre is dark, The York's staff has been coming up with some "Uniquely York" items that would are exciting to auction off to help The York through this "extended intermission." Featured items now open for bid include private dance classes with Broadway's King of Tap Randy Skinner and York veteran Gerry McIntyre, private voice lessons with conductor and pianist Phil Reno, signed, handwritten sheet music from the legendary Sheldon Harnick, original sketches and drawing by the legendary composer Harvey Schmidt, master classes with cabaret star Steve Ross and York favorite Klea Blackhurst, Fantastick posters from librettist/lyricist Tom Jones, a one-on-one session with casting director Michael Cassara, a CD of unknown demos by Tony Award-winning songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, a performance workshop with acclaimed actor/writer Gretchen Cryer, a Lifetime York Plus! Membership, a virtual happy hour with James Morgan, and more!

The York can't wait to welcome everyone back as they enter Act 2-the beginning of their next 50 years! Until then, browse the items online and start your bidding. Keep checking back every few days as new items will be added until the auction closes on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

If you would prefer to make a donation without perusing the auction items, please visit The York website at www.yorktheatre.org

'UNIQUELY YORK' AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

• DANCE CLASS WITH Randy Skinner

Put some pep in your step with a private one-on-one dance class with four-time Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, The York's upcoming Cheek to Cheek). Broadway's King of Tap will lead you through an hour-long lesson in a Broadway rehearsal studio taking you from classic time steps to shuffling off to Buffalo. Priceless fun and insights from a leading Broadway director/choreographer.

• DANCE CLASS WITH Gerry McIntyre

Gerry McIntyre -director, choreographer, actor, and unofficial Mayor of Hells Kitchen-will lead you in a 90-minute dance class. It will be a joyous, energetic chance to get you moving with your favorite showtunes, under the personal tutelage of the director of The York's Hallelujah, Baby! and the choreographer of Anything Can Happen in the Theatre, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, and Off-Broadway's Spamilton! (NOTE: This can be taught via the internet or postponed until after quarantine for an in-person class.)

• SINGING LESSON WITH Phil Reno

Broadway Maestro Phil Reno (The Producers, Something Rotten, and The York's Enter Laughing) will beam into your living room by video chat to give you a private 90-minutes master class on singing, song, and interpretation. You'll pick up major insights into how to choose material and how to impress your friends and loved ones with your heartfelt performances - and perhaps hear some juicy backstage stories from one of Broadway's busiest music directors! (NOTE: This can be postponed until after quarantine for an in-person class.)

• MASTER CLASS WITH Steve Ross

The Prince of Cabaret and the master of song, Steve Ross, will give you a personal one-hour class on the art of cabaret. When we are beyond this "intermission," the celebrated singer and pianist will welcome you into his Upper West Side apartment to work with him one-on-one. Nobody know more about the field-you will be learning from the best.

• MASTER CLASS WITH Klea Blackhurst

One of the most delightful Queens of Cabaret and the musical theatre stage will guide you through a coaching from the Great American Songbook. No one know the iconic roles of classic musical theatre better than Klea Blackhurst. Whether it's Jerry Herman, Jule Styne, Irving Berlin, or Cole Porter, she has defined how to interpret to life this great music.

• AHRENS AND FLAHERTY'S SECRET STASH

Over their three-plus decades of collaboration, Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have written a myriad of songs, occasionally for projects that never came to fruition. Here's your exclusive chance to hear this delightful sampler of four unknown songs from their demo files, along with Ahrens and Flaherty liner notes.

• WORKSHOP WITH Gretchen Cryer

Multi-talented Gretchen Cryer's acclaimed workshop: "Creating Your Own Solo Performance." Workshop can be done virtually, or in-person; generally taught with a group of 4 students virtually, or 5 in-person (NOTE: in-person classes would happen post-quarantine, perhaps in Gretchen's living room.)

• FIVE WOMEN: SKETCHES BY HARVEY SCHIMDT

These are five women's faces by Harvey Schmidt, composer/illustrator extraordinaire, done originally in pencil, smaller, which he reversed to white-on-black in photostat form and made larger. Varying sizes, largest ("China Clipper") is 18"x14", smallest ("Highballs") is 14 ½"x11". Actual photostats from his studio, perfect for framing. Courtesy of the Estate of Harvey Schmidt and John Schak.

• Sheldon Harnick: HANDWRITTEN AND SIGNED SHEET MUSIC "SUNRISE, SUNSET" FROM FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

A true piece of Broadway history, from its legendary co-writer: "Sunrise, Sunset" on two pages, handwritten and signed for The York by Sheldon Harnick himself. This beloved song from Fiddler on the Roof, with lyrics by Harnick and music by the late Jerry Bock, is a priceless piece of theatrical memorabilia ready for a place of honor on your wall. Courtesy of Mr. Harnick.

• ONE-ON-ONE: CASTING WITH Michael Cassara

Casting Director Michael Cassara (York's Enter Laughing, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Prospect's The Mad Ones, many shows for MYMF and NAMT, and hundreds of other projects around the country) will take you behind the table during an upcoming casting session and give you an exclusive look at the ins and outs of being a New York casting director. Want some tips on how to stand out at an audition? Now's your chance to hear directly from someone who knows

• VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR WITH James Morgan

Miss going to Happy Hour? Now you can grab a drink (virtually) with Producing Artistic Director James Morgan. Have a private cocktail or share a party room on Zoom as Jim leads a wide- ranging conversation from stories about The York to all sorts of theatre gossip. Maybe Jim will even discuss your own new show. You're sure to be good ol' drinking buddies by the end of it...or at least very happy! (BYOB: Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.)

• LIFETIME YORK PLUS! MEMBERSHIP

Includes all perks associated with -York Plus!_ Membership. Receive 2 tickets for previews during Mainstage productions and DISCOUNTS on other tickets, merchandise, concessions, and more. Plus special VIP invitations, ticket exchange privileges, and exclusive pre-sale opportunities.

• YOUR CHOICE: VIP SEATS FOR A YEAR!

Love sitting in the front row? Enjoy the comfort of the aisle? Or, maybe you're a back-of-the-house kind of person? Enjoy 10 performances in your favorite seats throughout the entire 2020-2021 season. Performances include Mainstage musicals, special one-night performances, and Mufti's. Cannot be applied to fundraising benefits such as the Oscar Hammerstein Gala or the Spring 2021 Benefit.

The auction concludes on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Visit www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=21187 to view additional items and place your bids.





