Beth Leavel, Brooks Askmankas and THE PROM Cast to Take Part in Online Events for Build a Virtual Prom Initiative

The Broadway Company of THE PROM launched the #buildavirtualprom initiative encouraging teenagers all over the world who are currently missing pivotal high school experiences like THE PROM, to get dressed up and dance their stubborn hearts out at home. They are aiming to give high school seniors a small sense of normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are encouraged to submit their videos and prom photos to broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/prom2020whereas many as possible will be compiled into "one big worldwide prom."

Cast member Cortney Balan came up with this idea after hearing her husband; a High School theatre teacher relayed the fear and disappointment his students are feeling for missing the pivotal moments in their high schools years like graduation, the Spring musical, and the prom.

"It made me think of an idea. I ran it past the cast and got a positive reaction and some significant creative input" says Cortney Balan.

To raise awareness, The Broadway Babysitters Playhouse will lead an all-day celebration on May 2nd, which will feature A Q&A with Beth Leavel, Brooks Askmankas, Angie Schworer, Micheal Potts and Josh Lamon, a dance party with cast member Fernell Hogan and more. Vasthy Mompoint will host the event.

There is a suggested donation of $10 per event, and donation proceeds will go to Broadway feeds Bellvue.

To register head over to broadwaybabysitters.com/playhouse

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





