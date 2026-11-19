Television and film stars, Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) and Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) will lead the cast of Schmigadoon! as Melissa Gimble and Josh Skinner, respectively, beginning in January. Ms. Behrs and Mr. Radnor will begin performances on Tuesday, January 19, 2027 for six weeks only, through Sunday, February 28, 2027. Original stars, Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase, will play their final performances on Sunday, January 17, 2027.

About Schmigadoon!

The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”

Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20, 2026 and is currently on sale through Sunday, April 4, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre (208 W. 41st Street).

Schmigadoon! stars Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Juan Pablo Di Pace (Mamma Mia, “Fuller House”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Eldridge Taylor Jr. (Alternate for Carson), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaitlyn Davidson (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, scenic design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.

Biographies

Beth Behrs is best known for her performance as Caroline Channing in the CBS hit series “2 Broke Girls” created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings. Behrs was most recently seen starring as Gemma in the CBS hit comedy “The Neighborhood” alongside Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield and Tichina Arnold. The series is one of CBS Networks highest rated comedies which ended it’s seven year run this past spring. Behrs made her New York stage debut in Halley Feiffer’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City for MCC Theater in New York and received rave reviews from the New York Times for her stage performance.In 2023, Beth and her “The Neighborhood” co-star Tichina Arnold debuted their show Fame-ish at New York’s 54 Below, along with preforming at the “Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic Show,” which aired on CBS.

Josh Radnor is best known for his leading role as Ted Mosby on CBS’ groundbreaking Emmy nominated series, "How I Met Your Mother." Most recently he starred in the world premiere of John Caren’s Hit Machine at London’s Soho Theatre. He just completed filming on the independent feature Doom Scroll. His television credits include the acclaimed Amazon series "Hunters" opposite Al Pacino; the FX series "Fleishman Is in Trouble," based on the best-selling book of the same name; NBC’s "Rise," and the PBS Civil War drama, "Mercy Street." In film, Radnor starred in Three Birthdays, All Happy Families, Social Animals for Paramount and in Joey Soloway’s Afternoon Delight. Behind the lens, Radnor has also made his mark as a director and writer. His film, Liberal Arts, premiered at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and was later released by IFC. His directorial debut, Happythankyoumoreplease, debuted at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Favorite U.S. Drama. In theatre, Radnor starred in The Public Theater production of The Ally, written by Itamar Moses and directed by Lila Neugebauer, for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination. Additional stage credits include the Broadway production of Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, Disgraced; Jon Robin Baitz's The Paris Letter; Richard Greenberg’s The Babylon Line, directed by Terry Kinney; he played the leading role in Terry Johnson’s Broadway stage adaptation of, The Graduate; and he played Seymour Krelborn in the Kennedy Center production of Little Shop of Horrors. As a musician, Radnor has released two solo albums, Eulogy Vol I and II, in addition to multiple collaborative albums with musician Ben Lee. He currently co-hosts the rewatch podcast How We Made Your Mother with Craig Thomas.

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