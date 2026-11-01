What's Playing Off-Broadway in November 2026? 10 Shows to See

What’s happening Off-Broadway in November? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this season. November 2026 is packed with exciting shows, including a star-studded classic with A View From the Bridge, featuring Sam Rockwell, Carla Gugino, Alfred Molina and more; the Duncan Sheik's Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen and others.

Audiences can also catch Traitorz: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, an unauthorized musical parody of the popular reality competition series “The Traitors,” and more. This season offers a mix of stories coming to Off-Broadway stages across New York.

A Kidman Carol

A Kidman Carol, written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, is coming Off-Broadway. The cast features Marla Mindelle, Josh Sharp, Ashby Florence, Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula, with Lizzy Brooks and Michael Khalid Karadsheh as swings.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart - or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

A Kidman Carol will play a limited, 6-week engagement at New World Stages beginning Monday, November 16 with an official opening on Monday, November 30.

Read More: Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula Join A KIDMAN CAROL; See Inside Rehearsals

A View From the Bridge

A View from the Bridge, written by Arthur Miller and directed by Neil Pepe, will return Off-Broadway this fall for the first time since 1965. A View from the Bridge will star Sam Rockwell as Eddie, Alfred Molina as Alfieri, Carla Gugino as Beatrice and more.

A View from the Bridge tells the story of Eddie Carbone, a Brooklyn longshoreman whose tightly held world begins to unravel when his wife Beatrice's cousins, Marco and Rodolpho, arrive from Italy seeking a new life in America. As Catherine, the niece Eddie has raised as his own, falls in love with Rodolpho, Eddie's protectiveness curdles into jealousy, setting him on a course toward an irreversible act of betrayal that fractures his family and his community. Set in the immigrant neighborhoods of 1950s Brooklyn, Miller's tragedy explores the tensions between devotion and desire, justice and loyalty, and the promise and pressures of the American Dream.

A View from the Bridge will begin performances on Friday, November 27, 2026, and officially open on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at the Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa, for a strictly limited 13-week engagement.

Read More: Sam Rockwell, Marin Ireland & Alfred Molina Will Lead A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Off-Broadway

Imitation of Life

Imitation of Life, a new musical featuring a book by Lynn Nottage, an original score by John Legend, and direction by Whitney White, will make its world premiere Off-Broadway this fall in a co-production from The Shed and National Black Theatre.

The musical is inspired by Fannie Hurst's 1933 novel and the 1934 and 1959 Universal films. Imitation of Life will star Adrienne Warren as Delilah and more.

Across the neon rush of 1920s Atlantic City and the harder edges of 1930s New York, two single mothers—one Black, one White—and their daughters build a life together, chasing success and love by very different rules. Their stories ask what we sacrifice to be seen—and what we pass down to the ones who come after us.

Imitation of Life will begin performances on Saturday, November 21, 2026, and officially open on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at The Griffin Theater at The Shed. The strictly limited six-week engagement will run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Read More: Adrienne Warren Will Lead IMITATION OF LIFE Off-Broadway

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, the new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako Winkler, is now playing Off-Broadway.

Based on the manga graphic novel “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen” by Moyoco Anno, it is directed and choreographed by Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award-winner Rob Ashford. Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is the first manga to be developed into an American musical in the English language.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen stars Sophia Anne Caruso as Colette, Cory Jeacoma as Léon, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Nana, Marc delaCruz as Sakae, and Jenny Powers as Madame, along with Leanne Antonio, Kailin Brown, Alexa De Barr, Michael Everett, Elsa Keefe, Jaedynn Latter, Austin Lesch, Nika Lindsay, Caleb Marshall, Jessie Peltier, Michael Starr, and Thomas Winter.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is set to play through Sunday, January 3, 2027 at the brand-new venue ‘The Night Egg’ at the Culture Club located at 530 W. 27th Street.

Read More: Exclusive: Opening MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Without Duncan Sheik Was ‘Uncharted Territory’

The Dead, 1904

The Dead, 1904 - an immersive adaptation of James Joyce's classic novella, “The Dead,” adapted by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon and novelist Jean Hanff Korelitz is being presented Off-Broadway, directed by Irish Rep co-founder Ciarán O'Reilly.

The cast of The Dead, 1904 will be led by Maggie Lacey as Gretta Conroy and James Russell as Gabriel Conroy, with Judy Kaye as Kate Morkan and Mary Beth Peil as Julia Morkan. The cast will also include Gina Costigan as Molly Ivors, Margaret Dudasik as Miss Daly, Terry Donnelly as Mrs. Malins, Ali Ewoldt as Mary Jane, Asher Muldoon as Ensemble, Niall Powderly as Freddy Malins, Gary Troy as Mr. Browne, Ciara Van Buren as Lily, and Clyde Voce as Bartell D'Arcy.

You are cordially invited to step into the heart of Edwardian Ireland for an evening at the Morkans' annual holiday party. Right on Fifth Avenue, inside a Gilded Age mansion, you'll join the characters of James Joyce's beloved story, The Dead, 1904, in a richly immersive and unique theatrical experience. Set in Dublin, The Dead, 1904 tells the story of a Christmastime gathering hosted by sisters Kate and Julia Morkan. Over an authentic 20th century feast, you'll meet their friends—a celebrated tenor, a wayward alcoholic, and married couple Gabriel and Gretta Conroy—as they laugh, bicker, and ponder the nature of life and death.

Previews begin November 21, 2026, at The American Irish Historical Society with an opening night set for December 1, for a limited run through January 3, 2027.

Read More: Judy Kaye, Mary Beth Peil and More to Star in THE DEAD, 1904 at Irish Repertory Theatre

The Hairy Ape

Eugene O'Neill’s The Hairy Ape is now running Off-Broadway, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly. The cast of The Hairy Ape includes Jon Beavers as Yank, Jonathan Crimeni as Ensemble, Joanna Glushak as Mildred’s Aunt, Ariyan Kassam as Long, John Keating as Paddy, Hassiem Muhammad as Ensemble, Adam Petherbridge as Secretary for the IWW/Ensemble, Elizabeth Teeter as Mildred, and Harrison Tipping as Ensemble.

In 1922, Eugene O'Neill set the theatrical world on fire with his provocative and expressionist play, The Hairy Ape. This journey of a dark-souled, brutish ship laborer known as Yank is a riveting story of a common man's search for belonging in a world controlled by the rich and powerful.

As head coal stoker on an ocean liner, Yank is in his element: he rules his dark world—he powers the ship—he belongs. But when the beautiful, spoiled daughter of the ship's owner visits the engine room for a thrill, she is at once repulsed and terrified by Yank and what she sees there. Half in love with the unattainable and half blinded by rage, the bewildered Yank blunders violently through Manhattan, seeking both revenge and a place in a society which continually refuses him.

The Hairy Ape is now playing on the Irish Repertory Theatre's Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage through November 15, 2026.

Read More: Elizabeth Teeter, Joanna Glushak and More to Star in THE HAIRY APE at Irish Rep

The Unbelievers

The Unbelievers, a new play written by Nick Payne and directed by Knud Adams, is now making its American premiere Off-Broadway. The Unbelievers features Lauren Ambrose as Miriam and Tom Riley as David.

Faith means believing in something. Especially when it feels impossible. As the years go by and the mystery of the sudden disappearance of Miriam and David's teenage son remains unsolved, their blended family must figure out how to go on, relearning how to live through the ups and downs of ordinary days in their altered world.

The Unbelievers is currently running at New York City Center Stage I, and will officially open on Thursday, November 5, 2026,

Read More: Lauren Ambrose and Tom Riley to Star in THE UNBELIEVERS Off-Broadway

The Verge

The Verge, written by Susan Glaspell and directed by Jessie Austrian, is now being presented Off-Broadway. The Verge features Noah Brody as Harry, Paul L. Coffey as Anthony and Dr. Emmons, Devin E. Haqq as Dick, Amara Leonard as Elizabeth, Miriam Silverman as Claire Archer, Paco Tolson as Tom, and Emily Young as Adalaide and Hattie.

In Glaspell's 1921 play, botanist Claire Archer is on a quest to create a new life: a plant unlike any that has ever come before. When her husband, lover, and soulmate each arrive in her greenhouse seeking heat in a snowstorm, chaos ensues. But as Claire pushes – sometimes violently – against the constraints of her own good breeding, she wonders if the only way to transcend boundaries is to destroy them. By turns witty farce, devastating philosophical debate, and scathing feminist cry, The Verge defies genre and pierces the bounds of theatrical realism.

The Verge is currently running at The Public Theater's LuEsther Hall through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Read More: Cast Set for Susan Glaspell's THE VERGE at The Public

Traitorz: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Traitorz: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, an unauthorized musical parody of the popular reality competition series “The Traitors" is coming Off-Broadway.

Dylan Adler leads the company as Alan Cumming. He is joined by Sean McManus, Daniel Barrett, Becca Kötte, Jeffrey Omura, and Rachel Schur, most recently seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. The cast also includes DeShawn Bowens and Cassidy Stoner as standbys.

A cast of impressionists brings together an unlikely lineup of celebrity contestants, portraying Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, Ozzy Osbourne, Liza Minnelli, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Jesus of Nazareth (obviously), and, of course, Alan Cumming. At every performance, audience members will join the cast onstage to play the game. But will you be a Traitor or a Faithful?

Performances begin November 4, 2026 at St. Luke's Theatre with an opening night set for November 13, 2026.

Read More: Complete Cast Set for TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Waiting For Lefty

Waiting for Lefty, written by Clifford Odets, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreography by Susan Misner, and direction by Steven Pasquale, is now running Off-Broadway.

Waiting for Lefty features Austin Durant, Henry Stram, Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Adam Chanler-Berat, Greg Hildreth, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, and Cameron Scoggins.

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. This production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Odets' 1935 play, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost.

Waiting for Lefty is currently playing at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Read More: Austin Durant and Henry Stram Join CLIFFORD ODETS’ WAITING FOR LEFTY