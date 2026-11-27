The holiday season is here, and if you're searching for the perfect gift for the Broadway fan or theatre lover in your life, you've come to the right place! Whether you're shopping for a devoted theatregoer, a musical theatre enthusiast, an aspiring performer, or someone who simply can't stop singing show tunes, BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of the best Broadway-themed gifts to make the season merry and bright.

From must-read books by Broadway legends and new cast recordings to show merchandise, unique theatre memorabilia, and unforgettable Broadway experiences, there's something for every kind of theatre fan on your holiday shopping list. Whether you're looking for a thoughtful stocking stuffer, a one-of-a-kind collectible, or the ultimate gift of live theatre, our 2026 Broadway Holiday Gift Guide has plenty of inspiration.

And don't forget, there's no shame in treating yourself to a little Broadway magic this holiday season, too!

Explore our picks for the best Broadway gifts for theatre lovers in 2026, presented by The Shops at Columbus Circle, and find the perfect way to spread some theatrical holiday cheer.

The Shops at Columbus Circle’s Holiday Under The Stars Gifts:

Discover thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list, from one-of-a-kind finds to timeless favorites that make this season truly special. View the full Holiday Under the Stars Holiday Gift Guide.

Theatre Reads:

2026 has been a big year for new releases from some of your favorite Broadway personalities, including Liza Minnelli (Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!), John Doyle (Opening Doors: Reimagining the American Musical), Judi Dench (Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?), Julie Andrews (Shy: A Picture Book), Marc Shaiman (Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner), Billy Porter (Songbird in the Light: A Picture Book), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Limelight), Frankie Grande (Supergay!: A Memoir), Kenny Leon (Direction) and more.

Purchase online or in-person from one of Broadway's favorite haunts, The Drama Book Shop, or consider a gift card!

The Gift of Music:

Nothing will make spirits bright this holiday season than the gift of music. Share new releases from of some of Broadway's biggest stars, including new holiday albums from Michael Mott & Friends Broadway Holiday (featuring Isa Briones, Mandy Gonzalez, Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Vosk), A Mark Mackillop Christmas (featuring Lillias White, Kate Baldwin, Jelani Remy and more), and Voices of the Gilded Age: The Christmas Album (featuring Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Kelli O'Hara, and more).

Plus, package up vinyl editions of some of your favorite new shows like Rent (Original Broadway Cast / 30th Anniversary, Spring Awakening (Original Cast Recording / Twentieth Anniversary Edition), Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology, Chess, The Last Five Years (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium), Les Miserables: The 40th Anniversary All-Stars Cast, Ragtime (2025 Broadway Cast Recording), and more.

Shop for a Cause:

The Broadway Cares Store can be used year-round for all-occasion gift-giving. Here you can find that perfect gift for yourself or for the theater-lover in your life. There are new additions to the Broadway Cares Collection, which feature logos from your favorite shows that have played on Broadway this past season, and the Broadway Cares Classic Collection, which includes timeless gift ideas which honor the classic musicals of Broadway. Check out what's new this holiday season!

And don't forget to add the latest in the Broadway Legends ornament collection. This year features Idina Menzel as 'Elphaba' in Wicked.

Broadway Merch:

Can't get to New York to pick up merch from your loved one's favorite Broadway show? You can shop all things Broadway at BroadwayWorld's Shop! Snag apparel from The Rocky Horror Show, souvenirs from Paranormal Activity, accessories from Much Ado About Nothing, and so much more! Plus, stock up on theatre-themed gifts for the Broadway lover in your life. Start shopping today!

Give Back with Charity Buzz:

Whether you're trying to shop for someone who has everything, determined to wow the Broadway aficionado in your life, or want to indulge in a dream experience for yourself, there's one shop you must visit - Charitybuzz. Every single experience and item curated for this holiday season at Charitybuzz.com generates impact through nonprofit partnerships. View all Broadway and theatre auctions.

Tickets to a Broadway show:

What are you waiting for? Have an experience of a lifetime at one of Broadway's long-running or incoming shows! Buy tickets today!

Situated in the heart of Manhattan, The Shops at Columbus Circle is an iconic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment-loved by locals and visitors alike. With over 40 specialty retailers, including J.Crew and Hugo Boss, and more than 10 restaurants and bars ranging from casual Parisian-style cafes, to acclaimed Michelin-starred dining, the center offers something for every taste. It also includes essential neighborhood staples like a 59,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market and a 40,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club. With sweeping views of Central Park, it’s where style, flavor, and culture converge.

Through January 3, Holiday Under The Stars returns with a season full of festive experiences at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Featuring 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, the center transforms into a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In the Great Room, color-changing stars perform choreographed light shows every 30 minutes from 5PM to midnight, set against shimmering garlands. In addition to the Broadway performances, guests can enjoy interactive workshops, family-friendly experiences, Santa’s Secret cabaret shows, elevated shopping and dining, and more – making it a truly magical holiday experience.