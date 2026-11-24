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Bernie Williams to Extend BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Engagement Through Broadway Closing
The production will play its final performance on January 17, 2027.
Bernie Williams will be extending his limited engagement in the Tony and Grammy-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club through the end of the show’s Broadway run at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway on January 17, 2027.
“I’m thrilled to be continuing with Buena Vista Social Club through the end of its Broadway run,” said Williams. “I’ve felt a deep connection to this music from the beginning, and getting to know the extraordinary people behind this show has made the experience even more special. Every night, I’m transported back to my childhood, listening to my mother play this music on Sundays. It’s a privilege to share something so personal with Broadway audiences.”
Buena Vista Social Club has made history since opening on Broadway in March 2025, becoming the first musical to feature a score sung entirely in Spanish and attracting the highest number of Hispanic ticket buyers in the history of The Shubert Organization. The musical will continue its international expansion with a West End premiere planned for 2027.
Bernie Williams
Bernie Williams is a New York Yankees legend, accomplished guitarist and composer, Latin Grammy–nominated recording artist, and philanthropist whose career has bridged the worlds of professional sports and music.
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Williams spent his entire 16-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, becoming one of the most celebrated by players of the franchise’s modern championship era. A five-time MLB All-Star and four-time World Series champion, Williams won four Gold Glove Awards and the 1998 American League batting title. He was also named the 1996 American League Championship Series MVP. His No. 51 was retired by the Yankees in 2015, permanently placing him among the franchise’s most honored players.
Music, however, has been a lifelong passion for Williams. He began his formal musical education as a teenager at Puerto Rico’s prestigious Escuela Libre de Música, where he studied classical guitar while simultaneously developing as an elite young athlete. His commitment to formal music education continued later in life at the renowned Manhattan School of Music, where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Performance in 2016. He now serves on the school’s Board of Trustees.
A classically trained guitarist, Williams pursued music seriously throughout and after his baseball career, developing a distinctive style that blends jazz, classical, Latin, rock, and contemporary influences.
Williams released his debut album, The Journey Within, in 2003, followed by Moving Forward in 2009. Moving Forward earned a Latin Grammy nomination and featured collaborations with acclaimed artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Secada, and Dave Koz. Over the years, Williams has performed with an extraordinary range of musicians and at prestigious venues across the country. In January 2026, Williams added another milestone to his musical career with a performance at New York City’s legendary Carnegie Hall.
ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club
Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a Broadway cast in this tale of survival, second chances, and the power of music.
The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Gina Torres (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Xolo Maridueña (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Ian Lassiter, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Eric Parra, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.
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