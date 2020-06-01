Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Michael R. Jackson and More to Take Part in ASCAP EXPERIENCE: HOME EDITION

ASCAP has released their week two schedule of online events featuring Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and more!

Check out details below!

The Greatest Showmen: Pasek & Paul's Culture-Shifting Music for Screens

Songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul are Broadway royalty, with Tonys, Obies and Grammys on their mantles for their epochal Dear Evan Hansen, and great acclaim for earlier musicals like A Christmas Story and Dogfight. More recently, Pasek & Paul have taken their rightful place among the pantheon of Broadway legends who have become film and TV success stories, too. Their nuanced lyrics for La La Land and powerful songs from The Greatest Showman earned them Oscars and Golden Globes; they've also contributed beloved songs to blockbuster films Aladdin and Trolls, and on the small screen, Smash and The Flash.

One of Pasek & Paul's most consistent champions over the years is revered producer Marc Platt. Platt has steered major successes on both Broadway (Wicked, War Paint) and the silver screen (Legally Blonde, Bridge of Spies, Mary Poppins Returns), and worked with Pasek & Paul on La La Land, Aladdin and a forthcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. In this discussion, this trio of collaborators will explain the unique challenges and joys of bringing a musical vision to film and TV. They'll explain how and why they made the transition, and what it takes - creatively, emotionally and otherwise - to juggle such a diverse workload. We'll also get insights into some of their upcoming projects, which include a live-action Snow White musical for Disney.

Sound Advice: How Songwriters Make Money

Everyone knows that when a song is a hit, someone is making money. How does that money flow for songwriters? Tune in to this session for a better understanding of all the different income streams available to you as a songwriter, whether you're a top 40 veteran or you're just starting out. They'll dive into everything from downloads, streaming and performance royalties to film/TV placements, sampling, publishing deals and more. They'll also look ahead, to some of the new money making opportunities that are just emerging today.

Tune in for answers to questions like:

How much can a songwriter make on a #1 hit?

How much should I charge for a song placement?

How can I find artists to record my songs?

The Making of a Groundbreaking Black Queer Musical with Michael R. Jackson

In the summer of 2019, the theater community was buzzing about Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop. Produced in association with Page 73 Productions, the raw and exhilarating new musical follows a black queer playwright named Usher working on his musical, exploring his identity and taking up space in New York City - with an ensemble of thoughts in his head working overtime as countless ideas and characters. The show sold out months at Playwrights Horizons off Broadway, won a New York Drama Critics Circle Award and most recently the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the first musical by a African-American playwright to achieve the honor. And beyond the honors, Loop made so many people feel seen on stage, and touched their hearts and minds. Michael will be chatting with one of his biggest fans, who has since become his publisher: Sue Drew, GM of Creative at Kobalt Music. They'll talk how to tackle the daunting task of writing a musical, what it means to be a black queer artist, Tyler Perry and much much more!

