Be a Part of the Largest Virtual Gathering of TheaterMakers this November!

Oct. 9, 2020  
The Theatermakers Summit - November 14th and 15th
An inclusive event for theater makers of all kinds.
Whether you're a playwright struggling to navigate the new virtual theater landscape, an actor trying to find your voice in this new digital world, a director striving to connect a remote team, or a producer assessing how to monetize virtual productions . . . The TheaterMakers Summit will help you find your footing during this challenging time so that you can hit the ground running and give you the best shot at working when theaters reopen.
The TheaterMakers Summit is a gathering of the worldâ€™s top theatrical talent for a weekend of education, inspiration, and connection. In 2020, The TheaterMakers Summit will be held virtually for theater makers across the globe to attend from the safety of their homes.

Broadway is changing. The world and our industry are in a state of chaos, which has ripple effects for the theatrical community across the country and even the world. At The TheaterMakers Summit, hundreds of the worldâ€™s smartest creators will gather in one virtual space to learn about the current state of the theater and how to make theater in a new world, as well as connect in virtual breakout rooms and private one-on-one virtual sessions.

If youâ€™re an actor, director, producer, playwright, or theatre professional trying to navigate the new normal, then The TheaterMakers Summit is YOUR event. Welcome home.

