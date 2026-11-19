Bay Street Players has temporarily closed its home, the historic State Theatre in downtown Eustis, after a joint inspection with city management and public safety officials found several safety problems. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the closure was announced November 17, about a week after the volunteer-led nonprofit said it was facing a $20,000 shortfall.

Board president Steven Moulden announced the closure on social media. He said the building will stay off-limits to everyone without authorization from the City of Eustis until the problems are fixed. He told the Sentinel that the main concern is structural: bricks on the second story of the building’s front are coming loose, and there may be a crack. No reopening date has been set, because the company first needs to identify all of the problems and put solutions in place. Moulden stressed that the company wants to keep operating, but only if it can do so safely.

The closure adds to a financial emergency the company announced earlier this month. Bay Street Players is trying to raise $20,000 by the end of the year to pay its mortgage and the salaries of its two paid employees.

The repairs will require far more money. Moulden estimated that bringing the building up to standard could cost as much as $1 million, including new wiring and better emergency lighting. He expects government funding to be hard to get because public budgets are tight, and he said Florida’s Amendment 3 has made things harder. He is cautiously optimistic that businesses and foundations will provide grants to help preserve a landmark of downtown Eustis. He added that the board has no plans to sell the building and will focus entirely on fundraising.

While the building is closed, the company is moving programs elsewhere, including its long-running Young People’s Theatre for students. The board is also looking for construction, electrical, and historic preservation professionals who would donate their time.

Built in 1922, the State Theatre began as a vaudeville house and silent movie theatre and later served for years as a cinema. Bay Street Players took it over in 1974. Over the years the company has repeatedly raised money to maintain the building, including a 2012 campaign to reroof the theatre that received a $10,000 grant from the Sarah George Charitable Trust. Recent productions have included Bright Star and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Disagreements over the future of the group and its theatre have led to turnover in leadership and staff over the years. Moulden, who is in his third year on the board and became president only a few weeks ago, said the current leadership cares only about securing the building’s future.

To donate or learn more, visit baystreetplayers.org.

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